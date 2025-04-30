“Making sure we're on top” - Tye Ruotolo constantly working on new skills to keep his game sharp ahead of ONE Fight Night 31

Tye Ruotolo wants as many tools in his bag when he defends his throne against a familiar foe.

Ad

The ONE welterweight submission grappling world champion will defend his gold against two-time BJJ world champion Dante Leon in the co-main event of ONE Fight Night 31 on Friday, US primetime, at the historic Lumpinee Stadium.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Ruotolo said he poured his entire energy into his training camp while keeping tabs on the latest meta in submission grappling.

The American superstar detailed the wave of trends in BJJ and how he incorporated the latest nuances into his bag ahead of his trilogy fight against Leon.

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Ad

Tye Ruotolo said:

"So, yeah, just kinda pivoting and making sure we're on top of all the new little phases that's coming through."

Ruotolo is one of the most creative submission grapplers on the planet, and someone who'll stop at nothing to secure that highlight reel finish.

A perfect 7-0 in ONE Championship, Ruotolo has four submission wins in the promotion against Garry Tonon, Marat Gafurov, Dagi Arslanaliev, and Izaak Michell.

Ad

Although this is the first time he'll square off against Leon in ONE Championship, Ruotolo has already faced the two-time IBJJ No-Gi world champion twice before they arrived in the promotion.

Ruotolo and Leon are 1-1 in their first two matches, with the Canadian superstar taking the first win via referee's decision at Grapplefest 8 in 2020.

Things were eventually put in a stalemate when Ruotolo exacted revenge at Who's Number One with a submission victory in their 2021 matchup.

Ad

Ruotolo now looks to defend his throne and finish his rivalry with Leon at ONE Fight 31 in Bangkok.

ONE Fight Night 31 is available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

Tye Ruotolo details the wave of trends BJJ has experienced over the past few years

Tye Ruotolo has been in the BJJ world long enough to see trends rise, fall, and return at a constant pace.

Ad

In the same interview with ONE Championship, Ruotolo said:

"It’s crazy as a community, something comes back in a style like the heel hooks did about seven years ago, and everyone goes crazy. Just gotta readapt. Kinda pivot. I think the straight ankle lock for a little while has been coming back. Everyone's been getting these straight ankles."

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Vince Richards Vince has been writing Philippine sports since 2013 having covered practically every major organization and league in the country. He also covers international outfits that hold shows in the Philippines. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.