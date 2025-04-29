“I apply the same thought process” - Tye Ruotolo says innate confidence came from his parents’ support in their early BJJ career

Tye Ruotolo always carried an intense self-belief, and a huge part of that was thanks to his parents' unwavering support early in his career.

That confidence will be put to the test when he defends his ONE welterweight submission grappling world title against Dante Leon in the co-main event of ONE Fight Night 31 on Friday, US primetime, at the historic Lumpinee Stadium.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Tye said his innate confidence was borne from his parents' encouragement when he and his twin brother Kade started competing in BJJ tournaments.

Tye added that he and his twin brother were barely preschoolers when their parents entered them into competitions.

He recalled:

"It's just like when I was a kid, I apply the same thought process. When I was a kid, my parents, we went to competitions, and they told us that we were the best before we were four years old. And they say, hey, you guys are the best. We could barely even speak."

That intense belief from their parents ultimately translated into the twin brothers' self-esteem.

Tye Ruotolo is now the reigning ONE welterweight submission grappling world champion, an IBJJF world champion, and a two-time Who's Number One world champion.

Kade, meanwhile, is the reigning ONE lightweight submission grappling world champion and also holds world titles under Eddie Bravo Invitational Who's Number One, Craig Jones Invitational, and ADCC.

Tye's defense of his welterweight submission grappling world title against Leon, and the entire ONE Fight Night 31 card, are available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

Tye Ruotolo says he's unimpressed with Dante Leon's BJJ creativity

Tye Ruotolo knows Dante Leon has mastered the fundamentals of Brazilian jiu-jitsu, but he's not too impressed with the two-time IBJJF No-Gi world champion's creativity during matches.

In the same interview with ONE Championship, Tye said:

"With that being said, I would say he’s not necessarily the most creative individual on the mat. Not to talk s*** or speak ill, I just don’t think he’s the most creative guy. But, yeah, he’s super smart. He’s technical. He’s tactical."

