“That’s just the main difference” - Tye Ruotolo reveals he’s refined his already lethal headlock arsenal ahead of ONE Fight Night 31

Tye Ruotolo has always chased perfection and is ready to unleash his new form when he defends his throne in Bangkok.

The ONE welterweight submission grappling world champion will defend his gold against two-time BJJ world champion Dante Leon in the co-main event of ONE Fight Night 31 on May 2, US primetime, at the historic Lumpinee Stadium.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Ruotolo revealed that he improved his already dreaded headlock ahead of his trilogy match against Leon.

Tye Ruotolo said:

"So, yeah, just trying to get my headlocks refined, and, aside from that, I feel like that's just the main differences for me back then."

Ruotolo's trademark submission is his patented D'Arce Choke, which he and his twin brother Kade Ruotolo, the ONE lightweight submission grappling world champion, sought to perfect since they started training BJJ at three years old.

The now-22-year-old has since established a perfect 7-0 record in ONE Championship, with four submission wins.

Those four submission victories consisted of an armbar, one D'Arce Choke, and two rear-naked choke finishes.

Determined to keep his gold and maintain his perfect form, Ruotolo must stop Leon's oncoming challenge in their trilogy match.

Leon and Ruotolo are 1-1 in their head-to-head series outside of ONE Championship, with the Canadian superstar taking a decision win over the American phenom at Grapplefest 8 in 2020.

Ruotolo evened the score a year later when he submitted the two-time IBJJF No-Gi world champion via Guillotine at Who's Number One in 2021.

The two rivals are now set to break that stalemate at ONE Fight Night 31 in Bangkok, with the entire card getting streamed live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

Tye Ruotolo wants a quick submission win over Dante Leon at ONE Fight Night 31

Tye Ruotolo doesn't plan on competing for the whole 10 minutes.

The reigning ONE welterweight submission grappling world champion said he wants to submit Dante Leon as quickly as possible in his world title defense at ONE Fight Night 31.

He said in the same interview with ONE Championship:

"Whether it's the head and arm choke or whether it's with a D'Arce or even a leg lock, I know I've got a big bag of tricks I could throw at him, and I'm planning on getting him out pretty quick."

