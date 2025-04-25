“That's one thing I really pride myself on”- Tye Ruotolo credits his mental durability in overcoming devastating knee injury 

Reigning and undisputed ONE welterweight submission grappling world champion Tye Ruotolo of the United States says his body may not be indestructible, but his mind surely is.
Ruotolo is coming off a more-than 10-month layoff due to a harrowing knee injury that has kept him sidelined for most of 2024. During this time, the 22-year-old Atos Jiu-jitsu representative said he worked on strengthening his mind to make him tougher than ever.
Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Ruotolo shed more light on his mental fortitude.
Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more
The 22-year-old told the world's largest martial arts organization:
"That's one thing I really pride myself on is my mental durability to make sure that no matter what's going on in life, no matter what's been going on over the past six months, past year, past two years, past five years, doesn't get in the way of the result. It doesn't get in the way of my performance."
Ruotolo will put his ironclad mindset to the test when he returns to action next weekend to defend his gold.
Tye Ruotolo puts submission grappling belt on the line against Dante Leon at ONE Fight Night 31 on Prime Video
22-year-old American superstar Tye Ruotolo is set to defend his ONE welterweight submission grappling world championship against Canadian rival Dante Leon.
The two lock horns in the co-main event at ONE Fight Night 31: Kongthoranee vs. Nong-O II on Prime Video, which will broadcast live in U.S. primetime from the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on Friday, May 2.
Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.
Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates surrounding the event as it happens.