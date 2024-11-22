“That’s what I need” - Teenage phenom Johan Ghazali says he found a new perspective training with Superbon in Bangkok

Johan Ghazali is hellbent on bringing his game to the next level.

The Malaysian-American sensation recently set up camp at Superbon's facility in Bangkok in preparation for a potential match.

In a video that ONE Championship posted on Instagram, Ghazali said training with the ONE interim featherweight kickboxing world champion at Superbon Training Camp gave him a new perspective on fighting.

Ghazali stressed that his daily workouts with Superbon and famed coach Trainer Gae have done wonders for his confidence and overall skill level.

"I've been at Superbon's gym now for about a week and a half. Honestly, the best training I've had, training with the best in the world. I just wake up, train, eat, sleep, just focus. That's what I need. I feel like I learned so much in one sparring session with Superbon, and Trainer Gae, he pushes me hard," said Johan Ghazali.

The 18-year-old phenom is one of the brightest prospects in the ONE Championship roster, holding a promotional record of 6-1 with five knockout finishes.

Ghazali started his tenure under the ONE Championship umbrella with five straight wins but fell short against multi-time Muay Thai world champion Nguyen Tran Duy Nhat at ONE 167.

Nevertheless, Ghazali bounced back with an inspiring knockout win over Mexican slugger Josue Cruz at ONE 168: Denver just three months later in September this year.

Khabib Nurmagomedov invites Johan Ghazali to train with him in MMA

It's not just the striking legends of today who have taken note of Johan Ghazali.

MMA icon Khabib Nurmagomedov has taken notice of Ghazali's exploits and invited the young star to train with him in Dagestan.

Nurmagomedov, who retired as the UFC lightweight world champion, met Ghazali earlier this year during a speaking engagement in Kuala Lumpur.

He said in a report from the News Straits Times:

"I know he is a good young striker, he told me in the future he wants to move to MMA when he finishes with Muay Thai. He is always welcome to Dagestan and train at our gym. In MMA you need to train in wrestling, and he will improve that by training with us."

