“That’s how I practice” - Denice Zamboanga says she’ll find herself coaching in the future when she hangs up the gloves

Denice Zamboanga can already picture her future career as an MMA coach if she hangs up the gloves.

The ONE interim women's atomweight MMA world champion said she's already coaching unofficially when younger or less experienced fighters ask her about her techniques.

Zamboanga said her brother Drex's students at T-Rex MMA would often seek her advice on executing certain holds or combinations when she trains at their gym.

In an interview with Atleta Filipina, Denice Zamboanga said:

"Yes. If there are athletes who ask how I do certain things, that’s how I practice my coaching acumen."

Zamboanga also has extensive experience being in the corner in ONE Championship, since she's one of those present whenever her older brother Drex and her fiancé Fritz Biagtan have a match.

Nevertheless, Zamboanga's sole focus is on her career.

The 28-year-old is on a four-fight winning streak after she toppled Lin Heqin, Julie Mezabarba, Noelle Grandjean, and Alyona Rassohyna.

Her victory over Rassohyna remains the biggest win in her career after she stopped the Ukrainian star in the second round of their matchup to claim the ONE interim women's atomweight MMA world title at ONE Fight Night 27 in January.

Zamboanga now embarks on the most important fight of her career against one of her closest friends.

The Filipino star will face off against former training partner Stamp Fairtex in a unification match for the undisputed ONE women's atomweight MMA world title.

Zamboanga and Stamp's matchup will go down at ONE 173: Denver on Aug. 1 at Ball Arena.

Denice Zamboanga wants more female fighters to continue on their MMA journeys

Denice Zamboanga is fully aware of the perception that MMA has on its female audience, but she's adamant that women fighters should push through in their sporting journeys.

In the same interview with Atleta Filipina, Zamboanga said:

"Because it’s very rare for women to go to a gym because she has to push herself to train in combat sports. That’s why I always tell them, 'just step into the mats always, and don’t stop training, be consistent.'”

Watch Zamboanga's entire interview below:

