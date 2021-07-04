"That’s why I wanted this fight" - Stephen Thompson reveals why he agreed to fight Gilbert Burns at UFC 264

Stephen Thompson believes Gilbert Burns' loss to Kamaru Usman got to him and that is why 'Wonderboy' wants to test himself against Burns. Thompson knows that he will be facing the best version of Burns, who wants to step back into the octagon and get back in the win column.

During his interview with MMA Fighting, Stephen Thompson said that Burns is a fighter who is now aiming to step back out there and show the UFC that he is better than his last fight. 'Wonderboy' knows that he will be dealing with the best version of the Brazilian fighter when they meet at UFC 264:

“Gilbert Burns, his loss against [Usman], I know it got to him and that’s why I wanted this fight, too. Because I know that I’m going to be facing the best Gilbert Burns. He wants that win back. He wants to come back and show the UFC that he’s better than that last fight. So I know when I step out there, I’m going to be facing off against a dangerous Gilbert Burns," Thompson said.

Stephen Thompson added that Burns' striking and ability to knock out fighters is what makes him a dangerous opponent. Thompson is also aware of his upcoming opponent's takedown ability and his crazy Brazilian jiu-jitsu skills.

However, that is another reason why Stephen Thompson wants to test himself against Burns and remains excited about facing the best version of 'Durinho'.

“His striking, he’s got the power, the ability to knock you out. The ability to take you down and not only that but he’s got crazy jiu-jitsu. That’s why I’m in this game. That’s why I’m excited about this because I’m going to be facing the best. I wouldn’t want anything less than what Gilbert Burns is going to bring on July 10," Thompson explained.

Here is the full interview:

Stephen Thompson will aim to get one step closer to a title shot after a win at UFC 264

At UFC 264, Stephen Thompson will step into the octagon with Gilbert Burns in a huge welterweight showdown. The pair will meet in the co-main event of a card headlined by Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier.

A victory for 'Wonderboy' could see him edge one step closer to a title shot. A victory for Burns will mark his return to the win column.

