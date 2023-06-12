"That’s literally just my drunk uncle" - Fans crack jokes as UFC alum Diego Sanchez falls for viral clip of 'Las Vegas alien'

Fans have reacted to UFC alum Diego Sanchez falling for the viral clip of 'Las Vegas alien'.

This past weekend, a rather strange sighting in Las Vegas, USA made it to the news around the world. In a body cam footage released by the Las Vegas Metro Police, a mysterious object was seen falling from the sky. While it could've been a meteorite, reports of it being a UFO started to emerge after a family reported that they had aliens in their backyard.

While there is no actual footage of the "non-human" creatures, fake videos have started to go viral on the internet, and like many, they have also made former UFC star Diego Sanchez into believing that it is real.

Diego Sanchez posted one such clip on his Instagram and captioned the post by saying:

"First video I have seen of a documented alien sighting this was in Las Vegas last week and even the cops seen the object falling from the sky."

Reacting to the same, fans have filled the comment section of Diego Sanchez's post with hilarious comments. Take a look at some of the reactions below:

"That's literally just my drunk uncle after my cousin's baby shower"

"Man that's my cousin"

"GeT tHeM oUttA HeRe bEFoRe tHey tAkE OuR jOBs!!!"

"Traveled literal ligh years just to hunch over by a bush"

"This is the fakest thing I done eva seen Diego lol"

"Just get ready for project blue beam"

Is Diego Sanchez right? Police investigate the Las Vegas alien backyard video claims

Upon the sighting of a 'UFO' falling from the sky and further claims of aliens being spotted in the backyard of people's houses, the Las Vegas Police Department launched a probe into the matter.

However, the property where the crash was reported was investigated for days before the Police department decided to close the case. Moreover, further evidence has proved that it was nothing but a hoax.

In a video that went viral, it was claimed that the UFO had left a circular impression on the backyard where it crashed. However, upon debunking the video with the help of Google Earth, it was revealed that the circular impression had been there long before any UFO crash was reported.

