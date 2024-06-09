"That's a lot of abs" - Fans react as Valentina Shevchenko catches up with Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill backstage on SmackDown

Valentina Shevchenko was recently spotted backstage at WWE SmackDown on Friday, where she interacted with WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill. The moment, captured in a clip, was shared by both the UFC and WWE's Instagram pages.

Cargill jokingly invited Shevchenko to join them in professional wrestling, a proposition that 'Bullet' seemed open to, claiming that while she was in good enough physical shape to do so, she would need ample time to train and learn the choreography, etc., that comes with being a pro-wrestler.

Check out Valentina Shevchenko meeting Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill:

Trending

The former UFC women's flyweight champion also congratulated the pair, who had defeated Indi Hartwell and Candice LeRae in tag team action that night. Naturally, the interaction between Shevchenko and the tag team champions drew tremendous attention on social media.

Given that both the UFC and WWE are now under the corporate umbrella of TKO Group Holdings, there is now a greater willingness for the two organizations to work together, at least in a promotional capacity, bridging MMA and pro-wrestling. One fan even echoed Cargill's desire to see Shevchenko in the squared circle.

"Damn, she has the look! That accent alone with the right promos. Chef's kiss."

Another fan marveled at the physical condition that all three women are in.

"That's a lot of abs"

One comment even likened 'Bullet' to another dominant former UFC women's champion who transitioned to pro-wrestling.

"The new Ronda Rousey"

Others simply expressed their approval of the UFC and WWE collaboration.

"The WWE and UFC alliance I love it"

A collage of fan reactions can be seen below:

Fan reactions to Valentina Shevchenko meeting Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill

For now, Shevchenko is taking part in The Ultimate Fighter 32, where she will be coaching her team against reigning UFC women's strawweight champion Alexa Grasso's team. Both women are expected to clash over the 125-pound title at a later date in a trilogy bout.

Valentina Shevchenko isn't the only active UFC fighter to meet WWE talent backstage

While Valentina Shevchenko appeared on backstage to meet Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill, reigning UFC welterweight champion Leon Edwards did the same two years ago when he met various WWE Superstars backstage. He snapped pictures with legendary pro-wrestler, Undertaker.

Expand Tweet

Moreover, he also took pictures with another legend in Triple H, whose real name is Paul Levesque and has become the CCO and head of creative of WWE. Others that 'Rocky' was spotted with include current WWE Women's World Champion Liv Morgan and former Undisputed WWE Champion Roman Reigns.