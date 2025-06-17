"That's a lot of what ifs" - Islam Makhachev's coach shares cryptic response about potential middleweight move

Islam Makhachev's coach recently addressed his pupil's potential future move to middleweight and provided a cryptic response. He highlighted Makhachev's end goal in the sport and why he didn't completely shut the door on it.
Prior to his welterweight move, Makhachev hinted at potentially moving up two divisions and challenging Dricus du Plessis for his 185-pound belt. The reason was due to his friendship and pact with then-welterweight champion Belal Muhammad.
Despite hinting at a move up to middleweight, Makhchev instead decided to move to 170 pounds after setting the record for most successful consecutive lightweight title defenses in UFC history and Muhammad's title loss. After relinquishing his lightweight championship, the Dagestani is expected to receive an immediate welterweight title shot against Jack Della Maddalena.
In his latest appearance on Submission Radio, Makhachev's coach Javier Mendez shared his thoughts on his pupil possibly moving up in an attempt at a third UFC championship if he's successful at 170 pounds. Mendez said:
"If we ever decide to go to middleweight at some point, I think that's going to be a big hurdle. But, I don't think welterweight is gonna be that big of a hurdle. And I don't think we're gonna lose much in speed, if at all... I think du Plessis, that's just another I don't know. I really don't want to anticipate what could happen there because that's a lot of what ifs."
Check out Javier Mendez's comments below (4:30):
Javier Mendez says Islam Makhachev is nearing the end of his career
Javier Mendez also believes his pupil Islam Makhachev is in the twilight years of his MMA career.
In the aforementioned appearance, Mendez mentioned that Makhachev and his Dagestani teammates have all prioritized their legacies in the sport rather than continue fighting for lucrative paydays. He said:
"Islam is going to be 34, so it isn't like he's really going to be around much longer... Based on the Dagestani guys, the mentality of Team Khabib and Islam having enough money to do what he wants to do the rest of his life. So, let's see. The challenge is more for me, it's being able to get a legacy going for him and getting the welterweight title is a hell of a legacy to have." [5:20]
Check out Islam Makhachev's post-fight interview following his latest win below: