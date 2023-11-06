“That's why nobody likes you” - When Derrick Lewis hilariously roasted Ariel Helwani over comments on lackluster Francis Ngannou fight at UFC 226

UFC heavyweight Derrick Lewis once roasted Ariel Helwani after the journalist poked fun at his UFC 226 bout against Francis Ngannou.

Last year, Lewis appeared on The MMA Hour ahead of his bout against Tai Tuivasa. It was during their conversation that Helwani made a dig at Lewis' expense, sarcastically remarking that his clash against Ngannou was one of his 'best' fights ever.

Derrick Lewis and Francis Ngannou had previously faced off in one of the most anticipated fights of the year back in 2018. Their bout was expected to be an instant classic, but ended up being a timid and lacklustre display that only saw a combined total of 31 strikes thrown.

Recently, Lewis' response to Helwani resurfaced online after the journalist got into an altercation with Chael Sonnen last week. Speaking on The MMA Hour back in 2022, Lewis said:

"Man, see this is why I don't want to talk to you man. That's why nobody likes you. That's why nobody likes you man. Nobody does."

Catch Lewis' comments here:

Helwani and Sonnen's issues came after 'The American Gangster' appeared on the show to discuss the fallout from Francis Ngannou vs. Tyson Fury. The pair disagreed over the pay-per-view and Ngannou's future, leading to Sonnen labelling Ariel Helwani a 'liar' and a 'weasel.'

Chael Sonnen also isn't the first MMA personality to have fallen out with Helwani in recent months. Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jamahal HIll has also aired his grievances with the Canadian, claiming he has made subtle digs at him during interviews in the past.

Derrick Lewis provides hilarious response after arrest for reckless driving

Derrick Lewis recently addressed his legal issues by shedding some light on the situation with a hilarious response.

Prior to his appearance at UFC Sao Paulo on the weekend, 'The Black Beast' was arrested in Texas on suspicion of reckless driving. The UFC heavyweight was accused of driving his Lamborghini at a staggering 135 miles per hour in a 50mph zone, resulting in his immediate arrest.

Before stepping into the octagon to face Jailton Almeida, the 38-year-old was asked about the situation at the pre-fight press conferences. In typical Derrick Lewis style, he made everyone in the room burst into laughter with his response. He said:

"Nah, I don't even think that was me. Nah, that guy had hair. You seen the picture? I don't got no hair."

Catch Lewis's comments here (4:57):