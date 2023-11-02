"That guy had hair" - Derrick Lewis makes a hilarious, on-brand statement to address recent arrest for reckless driving 

Derrick Lewis recently addressed his arrest last week and shed some light on the incident with a hilarious statement.

According to reports, Lewis was stopped by the police last Wednesday in Texas on suspicion of reckless driving, which is a misdemeanor charge. 'The Black Beast' allegedly drove a red Lamborghini in a reckless manner, which could have endangered the safety of the people around.

Expand Tweet

Considering that Derrick Lewis has a heavyweight fight against Jailton Almeida scheduled for UFC Fight Night 231 this weekend in Sao Paulo, many were worried that the legal process could hurt the event. However, the knockout artist faced no issues making it to Brazil and is set to compete as planned.

During the pre-fight media day, 'The Black Beast' was asked for his comments on last week's driving incident. Lewis hilariously dismissed the seriousness of his charges by claiming it wasn't him who was arrested and said:

"Nah, I don't even think that was me. Nah, that guy had hair. You seen the picture? I don't got no hair."

Catch Lewis' comments below (4:58):

MMA journalist Marc Raimondi recently reported that Derrick Lewis will have to face a judge on December 27. If convicted, the knockout artist would have to serve a 30-day sentence and pay a $200 fine.

Expand Tweet

UFC Sao Paulo: Derrick Lewis outlines gameplan for Jailton Almeida fight

Derrick Lewis outlined his plans to defeat Jailton Almeida at the same media day presser. 'The Black Beast' stated that he's been training hard throughout his short fight camp and is prepared for whatever Almeida throws at him.

While Almeida was initially booked to face Curtis Blaydes this weekend, 'Razor' was forced out of the bout due to injury and was replaced by the record-setting American knockout artist on short notice.

Given Almeida's jiu-jitsu proficiency, many worried about Derrick Lewis getting dominated on the ground. However, 'The Black Beast' isn't concerned. Speaking to press members, he said:

"I've been doing this for a long time, so I've just been training everywhere. Wrestling, striking, jiu-jitsu, wherever. So, I'm prepared wherever the fight goes. I know he's a black belt in jiu-jitsu. I'm a purple belt, I believe I'm the baddest purple belt in Texas. It's going to be a good competition for him." [1:15]

He continued:

"I think our skills match up pretty well. I think I could get a leg lock on him pretty early in the first round." [2:30]