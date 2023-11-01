Derrick Lewis has encountered some legal trouble just days out from his next bout.

In a report via ABC13, 'The Black Beast' was detained and then released earlier today on "a $100 personal recognizance bond". The brick-fisted brawler had quite the lead foot as he drove 136 miles per hour in a 50 mph zone. Lewis was said to have been weaving dangerously through lanes while behind the wheel of a red Lamborghini in Houston, Texas.

A court date for December 27th has been set for Lewis, and the charge in question was a misdemeanor, reckless driving. The man whose balls were hot had an affinity for Hot Wheels as he clocked in at nearly three times over the speed limit per the details of the report.

Amid all of this, it's very much worth noting that Lewis fights next on November 4th in what is a fight that has historic connotations to it.

Check out the context of that history-making effort from Lewis below:

Derrick Lewis Arrested and Fights in a Few Days

Derrick Lewis is slated to headline UFC Sao Paulo this weekend as a replacement for Curtis Blaydes against Jailton Almeida. Blaydes sustained an injury which cleared the way for number ten ranked Lewis, as of this writing, to test skills in Brazil with number nine ranked contender Almeida.

This will be the first fight on a new eight-fight contract that Lewis signed earlier this year after a very brief free-agency period.

The former heavyweight title contender looks to string together a new win streak here on the heels of his first-round TKO against Marcos Rogerio de Lima at UFC 291. The July win came in thirty-three seconds by way of a stunning yet unexpected flying knee to follow up ground and pound stoppage.

Derrick Lewis snapped a three-fight losing skid with that effort and looks to close out the calendar year with wins in consecutive contests.

The UFC's all-time knockout record holder looks to knock off the partisan favorite as the submission-savvy Brazilian warrior Ameida will assuredly have the support of the live crowd.