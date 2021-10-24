"That’s one of the best parts of boxing" - Jake Paul explains why he wants to get rid of commercials between rounds during boxing matches

Jake Paul recently made a demand most combat sports fans will be able to relate to. 'The Problem Child' recently took to Twitter to explain why he feels there shouldn't be any commercials between rounds during boxing matches.

According to Jake Paul, what coaches and cornermen tell fighters in between rounds is an integral and intriguing aspect of the sport that fans want to be able to see in detail. However, due to broadcasters showing commercials between rounds, fans are deprived of that opportunity.

"Get rid of these commercials in the cornerman. I’m trying to hear what coaches and fighters are saying. That’s one of the best parts of boxing," Jake Paul wrote on Twitter.

Jake Paul is currently one of the hottest names in the world of combat sports. Despite having fought just four times, Paul has managed to make a name for himself, earning lucrative paydays for all of his bouts to date.

Many experts feel that Jake Paul attracts a new demographic of viewers to his fights, which sets him apart from other boxers.

Jake Paul and Tommy Fury are set to lock horns in a grudge match

Paul is expected to face Tommy Fury next. 'TNT' will head into the bout as the favorite, but it would be foolish of him to write Jake Paul off. 'The Problem Child' has won three of his four fights via knockout. In his last outing, Paul defeated former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley.

To make matters interesting, a stipulation has been added to the upcoming clash between Paul and Fury. If 'TNT' wins, Paul will pay him $500,000 from his fight purse. However, if 'The Problem Child' wins, Fury must change his name to Tommy Fumbles.

The contest is likely to generate massive global attention. Paul is a master at hyping fights. The bout will also be his first true test against a legitimate boxer.

