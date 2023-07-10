“That’s pure black gold” - Brookliyn Wren’s dress turns heads at the UFC Hall of Fame ceremony, earns ‘goddess’ praise from fans

UFC ring girl Brookliyn Wren recently received a lot of adoration for her appearance at the UFC Hall of Fame ceremony, which was held last week.

Following the event, Brookliyn Wren took to Instagram to post some pictures of her dress, and fans seem to be swooning over it. Fans have flooded the comment section of her post with their reactions to the same. Take a look at some of them below:

"WHAT THE HELL ARE YOU EVEN REAL!????"

"You remind me of the tall woman from The Powerpuff Girls that the show insinuated was really good looking."

"Inducted to the hall of fame...brookliyn wren for being the most ringgirl ever."

You look beautiful and gorgeous @brookliyn_wren all the love and support"

"Boy, that's pure black gold!"

"Wow always so gorgeous"

"I now see the need for an Octagon Girls Hall of Fame..."

"This glam!!!!!!> I'm quite literally obsessed, you look gorg"

"Literally perfect"

In this year's UFC Hall of Fame ceremony, Jose Aldo and Donald Cerrone were inducted into the Modern Wing. Anderson Silva and Jens Pulver were inducted into the Pioneer Wing, and the iconic UFC 189 fight between Robbie Lawler and Rory MacDonald was inducted into the Fight Wing.

UFC Hall of Fame: Brookliyn Wren believes it is hard to date in this day and age

Wren was nominated for the 'Ringcard Girl of the Year' award back in 2022 at the World MMA Awards. At the event, she did an interview with MMA Uncaged, wherein she spoke about her dating life and how hard it is to date in this day and age. The UFC ring girl said:

"It's hard dating anyway, in this day and age but [I'll find someone] definitely in this life, because sometimes people are very fascinated by it. Hopefully, soon I'll find someone genuine."

Catch Wren's comments in the video below starting from (1:08):

Fans would certainly be delighted to know that Brookliyn Wren isn't yet married. However, it is worth noting that the former Playboy model isn't very vocal and open about her dating life and likes to keep it rather private and away from the limelight.

