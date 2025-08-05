"That's some real tough guy sh*t," "This is the hardest training I’ve seen" - Fans react to Khamzat Chimaev and Aaron Pico’s intense UFC 319 prep

Khamzat Chimaev's recent training session with UFC featherweight Aaron Pico has garnered significant attention and sparked reactions from fans.'Borz' is currently scheduled to face Dricus du Plessis for the middleweight championship in the main event of UFC 319. In the co-main event, former Bellator star Pico will be making his UFC debut against short-notice opponent Lerone Murphy.Ahead of their respective fights, both Chimaev and Pico have been seen training together.Check out Khamzat Chimaev and Aaron Pico's clip below:Several fight fans and netizens went to the comments section of @RedCorner_MMA's post on X to share their reactions, with one user writing:&quot;That's some real tough guy sh*t. I'm not often impressed like this.&quot;Another user wrote:&quot;This is the hardest training I’ve seen from Khamzat [Chimaev] so far.&quot;Others commented:&quot;Pico is training as if he is fighting a title fight 😭😭😭 Hope he goes on a run towards the belt.&quot;&quot;Khamzat is locked in… training hard with his eyes on the title and nothing else! UFC 319 will be the night of the real beast 💥👊🔥&quot;&quot;I'm getting tired watching this.&quot;&quot;Still [Dricus du Plessis] via anything.&quot;Check out more fan reactions below:Fans' reaction. [Screenshots courtesy: @RedCorner_MMA on X]Belal Muhammad predicts Khamzat Chimaev to &quot;win&quot; against Dricus du PlessisKhamzat Chimaev is coming off a dominant victory over Robert Whittaker at UFC 308 last year. Meanwhile, Dricus du Plessis has successfully defended his title twice, defeating Israel Adesanya at UFC 305 and Sean Strickland at UFC 312.In a recent video on his YouTube channel, former UFC welterweight champion Belal Muhammad shared his prediction for Chimaev's upcoming clash against du Plessis, saying:&quot;I think Dricus [du Plessis] has a chin. He has cardio. He has awkward style. He has toughness, but I think [Khamzat] Chimaev is a lot cleaner if he keeps his standing. I think he'll be able to keep that pace the whole five rounds and even hurt him. He showed a lot of his power, and he's shown that he's working hard. He's only getting stronger at 185, showing his body is forming out. So, I do think he could do it dominantly...I think [Chimaev] wins. I hope he wins. Dricus, you suck.&quot;Check out Belal Muhammad's comments below (0:38):