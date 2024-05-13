"That's a regular occurrence to me" - Tyson Fury's father apologizes after head-butting Oleksandr Usyk's teammate during hotel scuffle

Tyson Fury's father, John Fury recently issued an apology for the incident that took place between himself and a member of Oleksandr Usyk's team. It was an unfortunate scene that saw the heavyweight champion's father head-butting Usyk's teammate and resulted in the Englishman being bloodied.

It was a chaotic scene that left 'The Gypsy King' shocked when he arrived and was informed of what transpired. The video of the incident circulated on social media and resulted in plenty of backlash for Fury's father.

Check out the clip of the incident between John Fury and Oleksandr Usyk's teammate below:

While speaking to Seconds Out Boxing, Fury opened up about the incident that transpired and attributed it to emotions getting the better of him. He apologized to all involved but noted that he wasn't going to tolerate the disrespect shown towards his son. He said:

"Sincere apologies to everybody involved. It's just the way we are. Emotions and tensions are running high. He was a very disrespectful fella. If you come close in a fighting man's space, you're gonna cop for something. What matters to me is respect for my son and he wasn't showing any of it. He mentioned my son and that was it, so he had to have it. It doesn't bother me [bleeding], it's what we live for, we're fighting people. That's a regular occurence to me."

Check out John Fury's comments below:

Retired boxer blasts Tyson Fury's father for head-butting Oleksandr Usyk's teammate

Joe Egen added more fuel to the fire on his ongoing beef with Tyson Fury's father, John Fury as he put him on blast for head-butting Oleksandr Usyk's teammate.

The retired boxer and Fury have gone back and forth on social media in recent months, with the Irishman even challenging him to a fight. Following the incident with Usyk's teammate, Egen uploaded a video to his X account and blasted the Englishman for his behavior. He said:

"I want to take this opportunity to apologize on behalf of the boxing world to the Saudi royal family and to the people of Saudi Arabia who welcomed the Fury family into their wonderful country, and also to the people of Ukraine for the conduct of this scumbag. I would take great pleasure in smashing this man to bits if he ever has the courage to climb into the boxing ring with me."

Check out John Egan's comments regarding Tyson Fury's father below:

