  • home icon
  • MMA
  • UFC
  • "That's what's scary" - Joe Rogan gets brutally honest about potential fallout from Charlie Kirk shooting incident 

"That's what's scary" - Joe Rogan gets brutally honest about potential fallout from Charlie Kirk shooting incident 

By Abhishek Nambiar
Modified Sep 12, 2025 04:33 GMT
Joe Rogan (left) discusses the killing of Charlies Kirk (right). [Images courtesy: Getty]
Joe Rogan (left) discusses the killing of Charlies Kirk (right). [Images courtesy: Getty]

Joe Rogan addressed the shocking Charlie Kirk shooting incident at Utah Valley University with a sense of urgency. Kirk was speaking to attendees when a single round struck him from a nearby rooftop. Authorities recovered a bolt-action rifle, and the suspect remains unidentified.

Ad

Rogan said that Kirk was simply engaging with the audience and was not a threat. He warned that dismissing such incidents or treating them lightly risks creating even more dangerous situations.

He also said that society must actively protect spaces where people can speak and listen without fear. According to him, when violence occurs against someone in a public setting, especially in front of an audience, it can push bystanders and supporters over the edge.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Speaking on episode #2378 of his podcast, Rogan said:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

“We have to have a conversation about being able to have conversations, right? Or it's going to get a lot worse. That's what's scary. This could spark off some kind of real violent conflict. You know, that guy had a lot of fans. A lot of people love that guy. And if they find out that he got killed for something that they vehemently oppose in the first place, it could send people over the edge. It could. There’s always that flashpoint moment in previous times like this."
Ad

Check out Joe Rogan's comments below:

Ad

Joe Rogan and Charlie Sheen discuss the Donald Trump shooting incident

Joe Rogan and American actor Charlie Sheen recently analyzed the security lapses surrounding the shooting incident involving Charlie Kirk.

The pair also spoke about the narrow escape that United States President Donald Trump had with a slight head turn during a similar incident. Speaking in the aforementioned episode of his podcast, Rogan said:

Ad
"The Trump thing is bananas. It clips his ear because... If he didn't turn his head, he'd be dead, and it would have been on live on CNN."

He added:

"There's a lot of weird stuff. [The shooter] was 20 years old. His apartment was professionally scrubbed. No silverware. No social media. He was regularly training with military guys. One guy remembered him from a range... The excuse for why they didn't have officers there was the slope... He climbed it fine... The one where the snipers were perched were on a steeper slope. Nuts. They found that guy walking around the grounds a half hour before the event with a rangefinder.”
About the author
Abhishek Nambiar

Abhishek Nambiar

Twitter icon

Abhishek Ramadasan Nambiar is a journalist who covers MMA at Sportskeeda. As a long-time practitioner of various martial arts, seeing the fusion of different forms into a quest for the ultimate fighter felt both primal and profoundly technical. At Sportskeeda, Abhishek's primary goal is to offer a fresh and distinctive angle through his writing, aiming to provide readers with more than just the basics of MMA. Along with keeping them informed about the latest developments in the sport, he strives to offer valuable insights that enhance their understanding of MMA.

When not writing about MMA, Abhishek often spends time reviewing music or devouring Brian Evanson's and Blake Crouch's work. Sign up to receive news, regular updates, and exclusive coverage.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Abhishek Nambiar
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications