"That's what's scary" - Joe Rogan gets brutally honest about potential fallout from Charlie Kirk shooting incident 

Joe Rogan addressed the shocking Charlie Kirk shooting incident at Utah Valley University with a sense of urgency. Kirk was speaking to attendees when a single round struck him from a nearby rooftop. Authorities recovered a bolt-action rifle, and the suspect remains unidentified.Rogan said that Kirk was simply engaging with the audience and was not a threat. He warned that dismissing such incidents or treating them lightly risks creating even more dangerous situations.He also said that society must actively protect spaces where people can speak and listen without fear. According to him, when violence occurs against someone in a public setting, especially in front of an audience, it can push bystanders and supporters over the edge.Speaking on episode #2378 of his podcast, Rogan said:“We have to have a conversation about being able to have conversations, right? Or it's going to get a lot worse. That's what's scary. This could spark off some kind of real violent conflict. You know, that guy had a lot of fans. A lot of people love that guy. And if they find out that he got killed for something that they vehemently oppose in the first place, it could send people over the edge. It could. There’s always that flashpoint moment in previous times like this.&quot;Check out Joe Rogan's comments below:Joe Rogan and Charlie Sheen discuss the Donald Trump shooting incidentJoe Rogan and American actor Charlie Sheen recently analyzed the security lapses surrounding the shooting incident involving Charlie Kirk.The pair also spoke about the narrow escape that United States President Donald Trump had with a slight head turn during a similar incident. Speaking in the aforementioned episode of his podcast, Rogan said:&quot;The Trump thing is bananas. It clips his ear because... If he didn't turn his head, he'd be dead, and it would have been on live on CNN.&quot;He added:&quot;There's a lot of weird stuff. [The shooter] was 20 years old. His apartment was professionally scrubbed. No silverware. No social media. He was regularly training with military guys. One guy remembered him from a range... The excuse for why they didn't have officers there was the slope... He climbed it fine... The one where the snipers were perched were on a steeper slope. Nuts. They found that guy walking around the grounds a half hour before the event with a rangefinder.”