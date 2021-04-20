"That's a terrible reason not to do it" - Ben Askren reveals why he has no regrets over accepting the fight against Jake Paul

In the aftermath of his pro-boxing debut, Ben Askren has claimed that he has no regrets after taking the fight against Jake Paul. The former UFC fighter claimed the only reason he wouldn't have taken the fight against Paul was the possibility of potentially having an embarrassing moment inside the ring.

Ben Askren was knocked out in the first round of his bout against YouTuber-turned-pro-boxer Jake Paul in the main event of the Triller Fight Club event. Soon after the first bell, Paul dropped Funky with a huge right-hand shot and the referee called the fight in favor of the former once Askren was back on his feet.

During an interview with Ariel Helwani on ESPN MMA, Ben Askren explained why he doesn't regret taking the fight against Jake Paul. Askren stated that it would've been terrible for him to reject the fight based on the possibility of experiencing a potentially embarrassing moment inside the ring. Here's what Askren had to say:

"No, not at all. Actually, I figured you would ask that question, and the only reason I would not have taken the fight, one and only reason, actually happened, right? And the reason is the ability to have an embarrassing moment and that's a terrible reason not to do it, in my opinion."

What's next for Ben Askren after losing to Jake Paul?

Ben Askren has made it clear that he won't be fighting any longer after his loss to Jake Paul. Funky's pro-boxing debut was the final time the former Bellator and ONE Championship champion competed in the world of combat sports.

Askren is now expected to focus on his coaching career. Meanwhile, Jake Paul could go on to compete in his fifth professional boxing bout. Having beaten the likes of Deji, Nate Robinson and Ben Askren, the younger Paul brother could end up facing someone like Tommy Fury or even Askren's close friend Tyron Woodley.

However, Paul has made it clear that he wants a piece of Nate Diaz or Conor McGregor and wants to test his skills against the UFC's very best.