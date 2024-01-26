"That's a tricky one" - Sean O'Malley tries playing matchmaker for UFC 300 main event

Sean O'Malley recently attempted to act as a matchmaker for the main event of UFC 300.

The MMA community is eagerly anticipating the UFC's monumental event scheduled for April 13 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. However, the fight card is still awaiting confirmation for its headlining bout.

During a recent interview with 'The Schmo,' the UFC bantamweight champion was asked about his thoughts on who should headline the UFC 300 event. O'Malley responded:

"Yeah, that's a tricky one. I think I go out there and KO 'Chito' then throw me on the UFC 300 main event... No, I think that's a little quick of a turnaround there but as far as the main event is concerned, I don't know, I'm so focused on what I gotta do and I just don't care to think much about it."

Check out Sean O'Malley's comments below (4:10):

'Sugar' is gearing up to defend his 135-pound championship against Marlon Vera in the main event of UFC 299. The pay-per-view event is set for March 9 at the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida.

O'Malley and 'Chito' initially faced off at UFC 252 in August 2020, with Vera securing a first-round knockout victory, handing O'Malley his only professional MMA loss. Despite this, the 29-year-old American consistently claims that the defeat was merely a fortunate occurrence.

When Sean O'Malley reflected on his past defeat against Marlon Vera

During their 2020 bout, Marlon Vera landed a powerful calf kick on Sean O'Malley, causing the American to lose balance and ultimately leading to a ground-and-pound stoppage victory for 'Chito.'

During his appearance on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani last November, 'Sugar' emphasized that the unusual ending of their match is the reason he doesn't hold the result against himself:

"It’s just, why isn’t that happening [more]? I mean, I guess it happens every once in a while — that nerve, right? But how many times? I feel like it was so lucky, and he knows it. He truly, deep down knows it. That was so lucky."

Additionally, he expressed assurance that the 31-year-old Ecuadorian won't be able to replicate the same outcome in the rematch:

"He's genuinely scared of me. I know you're watching 'Chito', you know I’m way too fast for you and you ain’t going to be able to do sh*t to me, bud. He knows it. ... I think he’s very nervous for this fight, 100 percent. He's too slow. What are you going to do? I’m going to piece him up."

Check out Sean O'Malley's comments below (36:18):