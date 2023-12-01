"That’s two bad dudes right there" - Mike Perry and Eddie Alvarez's intense faceoff ahead of BKFC 56 title fight has fans buzzing

Mike Perry and Eddie Alvarez loom ever closer with a heated standoff getting fans fired up in kind.

The Salt Lake City, Utah card will transpire on December 2, and the two men literally went head to head following a pre-fight press conference.

Ariel Helwani posted a video of the faceoff on X, and several tweets developed into a thread commenting on this looming King of Violence title fight at BKFC 56.

Several tweets showed appreciation to both warriors, such as @ElPinguinoMMA, who said:

"That’s two bad dudes right there"

X users praised Perry's aptitude for the sport but did not discount Alvarez like @ZidaneZEra, who stated:

"This is perrys world, his sport, he was always a lionheart type fighter in the UFC with great fists, now he’s in a bare knuckle fist only sport, I don’t like how gruesome it can be, but to see bangers like this. Can alvarez be his kryptonite? 🍿🍿"

Some enjoyed seeing the twoUFC veterans enjoy commercial successes outside of the UFC, such as @backwoods0216, who quipped:

"I’m so happy for these two. your career is never over just cause you out the UFC. love to see it. mike perry by knock out"

A few within the X thread felt like disrespect was being shown to the former UFC lightweight champion, like @Krit_NFT, who said,

"These comments need to put respect on Eddie’s name only one of them was able to become a ufc champ"

Many noticed the pronounced size difference between the two bare-knuckle fighters, such as @beachsand503, who stated:

"Mike and Eddie are like 2 weight classes apart. This ain't fair lmao"

Also, some basked in the glow radiating from these BKFC combatants, like @jean_dries, who quipped:

"Certain fights just feels right. A hell of a main event."

Check out the Mike Perry-Eddie Alvarez faceoff clip below:

Expand Tweet

Mike Perry headlines the biggest BKFC card ever

Mike Perry and Eddie Alvarez top the marquee of the deepest offering yet from Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship.

'Platinum' and 'The Underground King' will battle for the King of Violence belt, but the co-main event is also a title fight. Christine Ferea looks to make the third defense of her flyweight championship and battles former UFC veteran Bec Rawlings in a rematch.

Kai Stewart also defends his featherweight title against Howard Davis. Arnold Adams and Mick Terrill will have their sequel clash with the vacant heavyweight belt up for grabs. Also, Jimmie Rivera and Jeremy Stephens throw down in an enticing lightweight bout, just to name a few fights on this stacked card.