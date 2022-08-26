"That's not how the UFC works"- Fans find fault with Stephen Thompson trying to "duck" a fight with rising prospect Shavkat Rakhmonov due to the grappling threat

Fans have rallied to oppose Stephen Thompson's decision to avoid a fight against the surging Shavkat Rakhmonov, as the kickboxer would prefer to face a striker in his next outing.

The Kazakhstani welterweight has been bulldozing his way through opponents inside the octagon and finds himself just one win away from a place in the top 10. The UFC's 170lbers are certified killers, but the 27-year-old hasn't let anybody stunt his growth, winning all four of his recent fights in convincing fashion.

News recently emerged confirming Stephen Thompson's refusal at facing another well-rounded grappler. Fans were less than pleased with the standup fighter, insisting that he couldn't pick and choose his fights in the sport.

KrisMFJohnson @Kj_Beast95 @bjpenndotcom @WonderboyMMA @ColeShelton91 And he complains about not getting a fight and fighting wrestlers... @bjpenndotcom @WonderboyMMA @ColeShelton91 And he complains about not getting a fight and fighting wrestlers...

Sonny @Sonny777992 @dirtyhizzo I agree; he had a chance to fight Holland but didn’t; they presented a huge opportunity to get back on track against Shavkat, doesn’t want it. With respect to the gentleman; your a striker, he’s a grappler; matchup and see what skill set comes up on top. @dirtyhizzo I agree; he had a chance to fight Holland but didn’t; they presented a huge opportunity to get back on track against Shavkat, doesn’t want it. With respect to the gentleman; your a striker, he’s a grappler; matchup and see what skill set comes up on top.

damir gajski @dgajsski @bjpenndotcom @WonderboyMMA @ColeShelton91 "Let me work on my craft a little more" and dude is almost 40 years old...hahahaha, I really was a fan of this guy when he showed up in the UFC, Woodley just ruined his...everything :)) Cheers! @bjpenndotcom @WonderboyMMA @ColeShelton91 "Let me work on my craft a little more" and dude is almost 40 years old...hahahaha, I really was a fan of this guy when he showed up in the UFC, Woodley just ruined his...everything :)) Cheers!

While the majority of the supporters shared their disdain towards the No.7-ranked welterweight, some fans chose to side with the aging competitor, assuring that he's making the right decision.

Shavkat Rakhmonov is a 16-0 prospect who looks almost unstoppable inside the cage. In his career in mixed martial arts, the welterweight has only seen the third round once and has never let a fight go into the judges' hands.

The 27-year-old is arguably the best prospect in the division alongside Khamzat Chimaev and Sean Brady. Since arriving in the UFC, he has three submission victories and one knockout.

Check out what Stephen Thompson said about a potential clash against the rising Rakhmonov in the video below:

Who could Stephen Thompson face next?

With a weight class stacked with top-tier grapplers, Stephen Thompson may have a hard time finding a potential opponent that suits his fighting style, but is there anybody available?

As seen in the video above, the 39-year-old would welcome a striking war with dangerous and flashy athlete Michel Pereira. The Brazilian is riding a five-fight win streak and sees himself ranked at No.15 in the division.

Wins over tough opponents like Santiago Ponzinibbio, Andre Fialho, and 'Khaos' Williams are his biggest performances inside the cage, but Thompson would be a huge step up in competition for the 170lber. Aside from the wrestlers and fighters he has faced, there doesn't seem to be many options for him.

Rumors of a possible clash against Jorge Masvidal could entice the karate expert, but that may be a rematch to take place further down the line. 'Gamebred' has his eyes firmly placed on a shot at Leon Edwards' welterweight title.

