"That's a W" - Fans react to Conor McGregor celebrating 'Black Forge Football Club' becoming "LEAGUE CHAMPIONS!"

Conor McGregor and his soccer club, Black Forge FC, recently became champions of an amateur-level competition, capturing the attention of fans and eliciting a variety of reactions.

'The Notorious' owns the Black Forge Inn, a pub located in Ireland. From this establishment, he has founded a soccer club that competes in the UCFL Premier League. A few days ago, McGregor announced on his social media accounts that his club had won the league championship. In his post, he wrote:

"Baby, we did it! ❤️BLACK FORGE FOOTBALL CLUB LEAGUE CHAMPIONS!"

Check out Conor McGregor's post below:

Several fight fans and netizens commented on McGregor's post, sharing their reactions and praising the Irishman for winning a soccer league. One user wrote:

"That's a W. Congratulations"

Others commented:

"Nothing like that winning feeling! 🍻"

"LG! Another one up on the trophy stand. The champ never stops."

"Conor's FC cooking like Slot's Liverpool. Trophy merchants recognize trophy merchants."

Check out more fan reactions below:

Fans' reaction to Conor McGregor and his soccer team becoming the UCFL Premier Division Champions. [Screenshots courtesy: @TheNotoriousMMA on X]

Chael Sonnen gets honest about Conor McGregor's stature in the UFC lightweight and welterweight divisions

Conor McGregor has not stepped inside the UFC octagon since his last fight against Dustin Poirier in 2021. He was set to face Michael Chandler last year, but an injury changed things, and the Irishman has yet to return to fight again.

In a video on his YouTube channel, Chael Sonnen expressed his belief that 'The Notorious' is going to have a tough time against any current UFC lightweight and welterweight fighters, saying:

"There is not an athlete under contract with the UFC that Conor [McGregor] can beat. That's not meant to be mean. The worst, the least experienced 155-pounder, would clean him up. The worst, the least experienced 170-pounder, would clean him up. If Conor was to come back and enter at 55 or enter at 70, he would be the worst in the entire division. Not because he wasn't great, just 'cause he hasn't been doing it."

Check out Chael Sonnen's comments below (7:03):

