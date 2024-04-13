"That's what we want to do" - Dana White hints at Conor McGregor potentially returning to action at UFC 303 

Dana White recently shared a massive update on Conor McGregor making his long-awaited UFC return. He addressed the recent speculations surrounding McGregor's potential summer return and revealed that the promotion hopes to book the Irishman for a pay-per-view headliner during International Fight Week.

Earlier today, McGregor took to Instagram and announced that his highly anticipated fight against Michael Chandler would take place on the date he previously mentioned. For context, he announced on New Year's Day that he'll be fighting Chandler at 185 pounds on June 29. He wrote:

"THE FIGHT IS ON! MCGREGOR VS CHANDLER! See you on the date I said."

While White wasn't prepared to commit to that date and weight class during interviews afterward, it appears he's warmed up to the idea. During the Power Slap 7 post-event press conference, White was asked about McGregor's post announcing the Chandler fight for the June 29 card. He replied:

"I saw the post. I don't know what the Teletubby means, but it could be. Hopefully. That's what we want to do."

Intriguingly, White later confirmed that any rumors about a surprise fight announcement during the UFC 300 broadcast this weekend were pure "internet bullsh*t" and dismissed the idea of having any kind of deal in place for McGregor's fight against the former Bellator lightweight champion.

At the same presser, White later confirmed that no agreements had been signed for the Irishman's comeback bout and said:

"I don't think there's any surprises. I know what you're talking about, it's all internet bullsh*t. I can honestly sit here right now and tell you we do not have a deal done for the Conor fight."

With no official confirmation yet, only time will tell if McGregor gets to share the octagon in the UFC 303 headliner on June 29 opposite Chandler.

