"That's not the way you fight Anderson Silva" - Michael Bisping claims Tito Ortiz picked the wrong strategy in his fight with 'The Spider'

In a recently released video on his YouTube channel, Michael Bisping claimed that Tito Ortiz adopted the wrong strategy for fighting Anderson Silva.

"Tito said he was going to go out there and punch a hole in his head and he's a fighter and all the rest of it. And he ain't going to use none of that wing chun bollocks on him. Well that is not how you fight Anderson Silva. You can't go in against Anderson Silva and be aggressive. You can't go in and go 'I'm just going to swing and I'm going to go crazy and I'm going to catch him. No way. Anderson Silva's timing is impeccable. His reflexes are cat-like and the diversity of attacks that Anderson Silva has is mindblowing," Bisping said.

Silva comfortably defeated Ortiz when the pair collided in a professional boxing match on Saturday night. 'The Spider' knocked out Ortiz in violent fashion towards the end of the third round, registering his second triumph inside the boxing ring this year.

Anderson silva vs tito MAGA ortiz commentated on by Donald Trump. 😐😅 pic.twitter.com/F2Gh4POOzv — Nigel st lewis 💙🇹🇹🇰🇪🇬🇧 (@nigelstlewis) September 12, 2021

According to Bisping, being over-aggressive against a terrific counter-puncher like Silva was Ortiz's fatal error in the fight. 'The Huntington Beach Bad Boy' chose to come out all-guns-blazing but fell prey to a vicious right hand from the Brazilian. Bisping said that Silva has unbelievable reflexes and solid timing on his shots, making him a difficult opponent to beat inside the boxing ring.

Bisping knows a thing or two about 'The Spider.' They went to war back in 2016, with 'The Count' getting his hand raised in a unanimous decision victory.

Well, Tito Ortiz vs Anderson Silva in a fight where wrestling isn't allowed went exactly as anyone should have assumed it would. I'd be sad if Tito weren't carrying a literal fascist flag. Congratulations to Silva, a true fighting legend. pic.twitter.com/seNa6obKyu — Elias Cepeda (@EliasCepeda) September 12, 2021

Check out Bisping's video below:

What's next for Anderson Silva?

Anderson Silva has successfully switched over to boxing at the twilight stage of his MMA career. With two impressive wins in 2021, 'The Spider' is currently a hot commodity in an era where crossover fights sell out arenas. Silva is already looking forward to his next fight and wants to face either of the Paul brothers.

"Jake Paul and his brother have a chance to fight with me and Vitor. You know, it's a good fight," said Anderson Silva at the post-fight press conference.

Logan Paul is most recently coming off an eight-round exhibition bout against Floyd Mayweather. 'The Maverick' impressed the combat sports community after he lasted the full distance against arguably the greatest boxer of all time.

Jake Paul also had an impressive showing in his last contest. The YouTuber took on former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley in a professional boxing bout. 'The Problem Child' won via split decision.

Also Read

Get taken down by our dominant MMA coverage. Follow us!

Edited by Utathya Ghosh