"That's some weak sh*t" - UFC lightweight calls out Arman Tsarukyan after latter releases new footage of altercation with Bobby Green

Arman Tsarukyan may be fighting Beneil Dariush in the main event of UFC Austin, but the rising lightweight contender's attention has seemed to be on Bobby Green during fight week.

In response to the two lightweight clashing ahead of their Fight Night event, fellow lightweight Terrance McKinney chimed in with his opinion. McKinney called Tsarukyan's actions 'weak' by 'pulling up with a whole group.'

Terrance McKinney tweeted:

"That's some weak s*** pullin up with a whole group"

In the viral video, Tsarukyan and his team are clearly shown approaching an unassuming Green, who appeared to be on a phone call. Tsarukyan can be heard initiating the exchange, asking Green:

"Why you talking s*** about me?"

The incident did not last long, as UFC security intervened shortly after. Both men are on track to compete in the final two fights of UFC Austin after successfully weighing in.

McKinney does not have any known personal connection with Green, though 'T-Wrecks' did attempt to take on 'King' as Dan Hooker's short-notice replacement before the fight was given to Jalin Turner.

Fans can expect to see the action-packed lightweight in attendance at the UFC event on Saturday. Though spending most of his youth in Washington, McKinney currently resides and trains out of Texas.

What happened between Bobby Green and Arman Tsarukyan?

Shortly after UFC Austin media day, Bobby Green announced on his Instagram story that he had a run-in with Arman Tsarukyan's team, supposedly leading to the American punching an unnamed member of the Russian's team.

Tsarukyan followed up on Green's story by posting a video of him walking up to Green and having a physical altercation on his YouTube channel.

Fresh off of a huge knockout win, Green will be featured in the co-main event against short-notice replacement Jalin Turner. Tsarukyan will face the no. 4 ranked lightweight contender Beneil Dariush in the event headliner.