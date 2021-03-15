'That should've been a disqualification' - Colby Covington says he could care less about Leon Edwards' controversial return to the UFC

Colby Covington believes that Leon Edwards should've been disqualified for his accidental eye poke against Belal Muhammad. Chaos also revealed his thoughts on Edwards' return after a hiatus from the Octagon for a year and a half.

Despite the UFC wanting to match-up Covington with Edwards, the former interim UFC welterweight champion made it clear that he could care less about how the latter did upon his return.

During his interview with Submission Radio, Colby Covington questioned the UFC's rankings criteria and claimed that Edwards has been avoiding guys like Stephen Wonderboy Thompson.

"No, I could care less how he looks. I've watched little tapes from here, bits and pieces from the past and I don't see anything special. I see a bum, I see a guy that hasn't fought in two years. What's the criteria for the rankings? How is he still in the rankings? I know before they pulled him out of the rankings because inactivity and he was ducking fights. He didn't wanna fight little Wonderboy, he didn't wanna fight someone else, so they pulled him out of the rankings."

Following his return to the octagon after two years, Edwards' main event against Belal Muhammad ended controversially. Rocky accidentally eye-poked his opponent in the second round, which eventually led to a No Contest between them.

Colby Covington feels Rocky should've been disqualified for not obeying instructions and didn't seem to agree with the No Contest decision.

"Now he is back in the rankings, he still hasn't fought in two years, he has a No Contest, which by the way, that should've been a disqualification because he did poke the guy in the face in the first round and backstage, I know that Herb Dean gave him the warning, 'Hey, don't poke anybody in the eye' because that's the instruction they gave, every time before you go out there and fight. He should've been disqualified, I don't know how that was a No Contest but that being said, he still hasn't fought in two years. How is he still in the rankings guys? What's the criteria?"

What are the next options for Colby Covington in the UFC?

Despite aiming for another shot at Kamaru Usman's UFC welterweight title, Colby Covington has been called out by Gilbert Burns. Chaos is on the back of a win over Tyron Woodley. Still, the likes of Wonderboy, Burns, and Michael Chiesa have expressed their interest in facing the former interim division champion.