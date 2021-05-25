"That showed on Saturday" - Daniel Cormier explains why Cody Garbrandt couldn't get past Rob Font

At UFC Vegas 27, Cody Garbrandt made his highly awaited return to the octagon after dealing with several injuries and overcoming COVID-19. Daniel Cormier believes that all those implications played a big role in Garbrandt's latest fight. However, DC singled out Rob Font's superior boxing skills as the primary reason behind the 33-year-old getting his hand raised against No Love.

During the latest edition of DC & Helwani, Cormier said that Cody Garbrandt has a "boxing style of fighting," but Font was simply the better boxer between the two. DC also highlighted how No Love tried using his wrestling skills during the fight but didn't find much success in that aspect either.

The former UFC heavyweight champion concluded by lauding Font's boxing ability and claiming that the #3 ranked fighter was a tough stylistic matchup for Garbrandt. Cormier said:

"You know, I believe that Cody Garbrandt, all those things that happened will obviously play a part in your results. But here is the difference, Cody Garbrandt has a really boxing style of fighting, I just believe that Rob Font's a better boxer and I thought that showed on Saturday. Cody was the one that was initiating the wrestling, he's a state champion wrestler but in his fighting career, Garbrandt's not known as the guy that wants to take you down consistently, over and over again. He had to do that against Rob Font. So, I think Rob Font is just a very difficult matchup for Cody Garbrandt because he's so technically sound in boxing."

Cody Garbrandt failed to get on the front foot against Rob Font through the course of their high-octane bout. Font used his jab to devastating effect, dominating Garbrandt for most of the fight and getting his hand raised via decision.

The loss was a tough one for No Love and it derailed the bit of momentum he had generated after brutally knocking out Raphael Assuncao at UFC 250 in June 2020.

Cody Garbrandt's recent record in the UFC makes for grim reading

Cody Garbrandt is now 1-4 in the UFC in his last five octagon outings. The former UFC bantamweight champion has lost to TJ Dillashaw twice and also suffered a defeat to Pedro Munhoz.

While Garbrandt bounced back in style by defeating Raphael Assuncao, he failed to capitalize on that victory and fell prey to Rob Font. No Love is at a bit of a crossroads in his UFC career at the moment. He needs to take a step back to address the flaws that have been holding him back and return to winning ways soon.