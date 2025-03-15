"That would be sick!", "Massive partnership" - Fans erupt as report claims UFC’s next broadcasting home will “almost definitely” be Netflix

The sport of mixed martial arts (MMA) has evolved over the last two decades. As UFC's head honcho, Dana White has transformed MMA into the world's most growing sport.

During the initial days, the UFC wasn't allowed on pay-per-view and MMA was illegal in most states of the U.S. Fighting through restrictions and sanctions, White continued to strive and signed a deal to broadcast the UFC on Spike TV in 2005.

In 2011, the UFC signed a seven-year deal with Fox Sports and took the sport from cable TV to a whole new set of eyes. In 2018, UFC signed with ESPN and the current deal will end by the end of 2025.

According to a post on X, a New York Post reporter heard from a source that Netflix will be UFC's new likely home. The post was captioned:

"A reporter from the @nypost(@erichterrr) says he heard from a “well connected” source that the UFC’s next home will “almost DEFINITELY be Netflix.”

Many fans shared their reaction to the post. One of them wrote:

"Massive partnership, but will it be free with subscription or still PPV?"

Others wrote:

"Paul vs Tyson was almost unwatchable on Netflix."

"That would be sick!"

Ariel Helwani praises UFC CEO Dana White for new boxing venture

Ariel Helwani recently set his long-standing rivalry with UFC CEO Dana White to the side following the news that the 55-year-old is stepping into the boxing world. Notably, White and Turki Alalshikh announced earlier this month that they are setting up their boxing promotion.

In response to the news, Helwani said:

"It's going to take some time [but] there has never been, ever...a group that has come into combat sports with this power and this kind of money behind it. They have limitless funds. Those limitless funds are telling brilliant minds like Dana White, Nick Khan... They are set up to succeed off the jump. Netflix, ESPN right there for the taking."

Check out Ariel Helwani's comments below (42:22):

