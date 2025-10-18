"That sounds like something I would do" - When Dana White recounted wild night where he lost $3 million without realizing

Dana White once shared a remarkable story about how he lost $3 million in a single night at the Rio Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas.

White is known as a frequent gambler and has been seen gambling on numerous occasions over the years. About a year ago, he appeared on an episode of the Lex Fridman Podcast, where he discussed gambling with the host.

When Fridman asked White about his biggest loss while gambling, the UFC CEO recounted the event in which he lost $3 million without even realizing it.

"So, one night I'm over at the Rio, and they got big suites over there. So, I go over there with some buddies and we got one of the suites and we have some dinner and we start drinking... Starts to ramp up, having a good time and I make my way down to the Thai Limit Room. We start gambling, and I continue to drink, having a blast. I end up leaving and going home that night, and I lost like 80 grand."

He added:

"So, I wake up next morning like, 'F**k those motherf**kers got me for 80,000 last night...' So, I'm at work the next day, and the host over there calls me and he says, 'Hey Dana, are you coming back? Do you still need the room that you guys had...? And I said, 'No, I don't need the room, but don't get too comfortable with my f**king 80 grand, I'm coming back for it.' Dead f**king silence on the other end of the phone and he's like, 'Dana, you lost $3 million last night.'... And I went, 'Yeah, no, that sounds like something I would do.'"

Check out Dana White's comments below (1:13:28):

When Joe Rogan detailed the story of Dana White getting "banned" from a casino

In episode #1824 of the Joe Rogan Experience, Rogan shared the story of Dana White being banned from the Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas. According to Rogan, White's gambling skills played a significant role in this incident.

"Dana White. He's so good they kick him out of casinos. Listen to this story. This was back when it was the Palms, it's not the Palms anymore. It's the Sans now. He won so much money. The most he's ever won on a night is $7,000,000. The most he ever lost on a night is $1,000,000. Like, he's really wealthy. So for him to feel it, to get that charge, he's gotta be betting big money. So he won so much money they told him he's banned from the casino." [1:08:37 seconds into the episode]

