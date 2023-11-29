"That WAG is getting a lot of attention"- Henry Cejudo labels Layla Anna-Lee a "woman with a plan", speculates on her relationship with Ian Garry 

The relationship between Layla Anna-Lee and her husband, UFC welterweight contender Ian Garry, has been a hot topic of discussion in the MMA community over the past few days. While there are many different viewpoints making the rounds online, Henry Cejudo recently shared an intriguing take on the situation.

For context, it came to light earlier this week that Anna-Lee has authored a book titled 'How to be a WAG', which is centered around guiding females on how to secure relationships with professional athletes. Considering that the English presenter is married to an undefeated UFC star, who also took her Portuguese last name, fans began questioning the sanctity of their marriage.

In a recent video uploaded to his YouTube channel, Henry Cejudo weighed in on the controversy surrounding Layla Anna-Lee and Ian Garry. He attempted to analyze the situation from a different perspective and said:

"Is this something that Ian Garry and his wife are actually plotting? If it is, you know what? That WAG is getting a lot of attention. That book could become a bestseller because she was able to get a younger, up-and-coming, undefeated Irishman. She was able to make him a Machado... You talk about a woman with a plan... Kudos to her."

Layla Anna-Lee and Ian Garry: 'The Future' threatens to sue Sean Strickland over social media comments

Ian Garry recently threatened Sean Strickland with legal action after the UFC middleweight champion made some nasty comments about Layla Anna-Lee on social media. The Irishman wasn't pleased that 'Tarzan' was feeding into the public narrative that she tricked him into marrying her.

Considering that Strickland is one of the most outspoken fighters in the UFC today, it's unsurprising that he had something to say about Garry's controversy. 'Tarzan' posted a tweet calling Layla Anna-Lee a "succubus" and wrote:

"You know I never talk about a fighter's girl but f**k. I almost feel bad for Ian Garry at this point. Bro, your girl is a succubus. :/ Sorry, bro, it happens to us all once. You got played...... #wag hope you have a good prenup."

The Irishman wasn't happy about Strickland calling his wife names and contacted the middleweight champion via text. Garry threatened Strickland with legal consequences if the tweet wasn't deleted. This prompted 'Tarzan' to post chat screenshots. He wrote:

"You put a man's mug shot on a shirt to shame him, and then you say you're going to sue me?!?! Learn how to be a f**king man. Were you born without a b*ll sack, or did your wife remove them? Coward. Utter f**king coward."

