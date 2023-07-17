"That is how the west was won" - UFC ring girl Arianny Celeste sets 'temperature records' with stunning pose in cowboy boots

Arianny Celeste has been a fan favorite for a while now. Having been a part of the UFC as a ring girl since 2006, her name is linked with glamour in the UFC and has garnered a massive fan following through her charismatic presence.

Having worked at UFC for over 15 years, she has won the 'Ringcard Girl of the Year' at the World MMA Awards seven times and has cemented her place as the undisputed queen of the ring girls. As a full-time model, Celeste also regularly features in top magazines such as Sports Illustrated, Playboy, and Maxim.

Celeste recently took to Instagram to share a picture of herself, leaving fans awestruck. Reacting to the same, fans have flooded the comment section of her post with comments adoring her beauty.

Take a look at some of the best reactions below:

"Dear Arianny! You are a big reason why Vegas is setting temperature records. You're Smoking and Sexy as usual."

"Save a horse ride a Cowboy"

"Perfection"

"God she knows she's incredibly beautiful"

"Sexy Mami Muuahhh"

"Gorgeous babe"

"Happy Sunday Goregous! Damn you are so Hot love you!"

"Just needs a cowgirl hat"

"That is how the west was won, you look absolutely ready for a little horsing around"

"Well I hope it's all right that I say you're just an incredible beautiful women and sexy to boot"

When Arianny Celeste spoke about feeling awkward during UFC weigh-ins

Arianny Celeste has worked as a ring girl for a long time now, and as one would assume, it can get a bit awkward sometimes.

Speaking about the same during an interview with Iron Man Magazine in 2015, the ring girl revealed that watching fighters take off their clothes to bare essentials during weigh-ins still makes her awkward. She said:

"During the weigh-ins, the guys are almost naked. I have to stand there while being filmed live as they get undressed. Sometimes when the guys are overweight, they keep taking off their clothes and get more and more naked."

Arianny Celeste continued:

"Then, all of a sudden, they drop their shorts and are completely naked in front of the crowd. I have to stand there and try to look away while still posing for the camera!"