The "4th rope" saving boxer from potential major injury at the Day of Reckoning event gets fans talking - "WBC taking the W on this"

The 'Day of Reckoning' pay-per-view event featured several high-profile boxers and the performances did not disappoint the fans. Only two of the eight fights on the card went the distance, making the event an absolute treat for fans.

Jai Opetaia retained the Ring cruiserweight title with a devastating knockout of Ellis Zorro in the third fight on the card. Zorro went crashing to the canvas after a perfectly placed left hand knocked him out cold. However, his head hit the fourth rope on the way down, which potentially avoided further blunt force trauma that could have resulted from the head directly hitting the canvas.

WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman shared the clip of the knockout on his X account and noted the positive impact the fourth rope has made on boxers’ safety:

“Thank God for the 4th rope. It has saved many lives since its institution by the @WBCBoxing. What a great Ko win by cruiserweight sensation @jaiopetaia1. #DayOfReckoning”

In response to Sulaiman’s post, the WBC elaborated further on the decision to implement the fourth rope.

Fans had mixed reactions to the post as they shared their opinions on the sanctioning body's decision to incorporate the flexible fourth rope.

@DavidSym commented:

“[Laughing emoji] WBC taking the W on this.”

@craigga147 wrote:

“Make it a complete mismatch but stick a 4th rope in there. That should be ok. [Laughing emoji]”

Other X users commented:

“Chosen opponents, once they fight a real one, it's all over. This is a joke to boxing.”

“This morning, we were also talking about how the WBC changed the thumb in the glove to make it better!”

“Dang every ring needs to have that”

“Safety Prayers!”

“That’s why it is the premier belt. WBC. #DayofReckoning.”

“Won’t lie. That rope has saved so many in the last 2 weeks.”

Day of Reckoning witnesses massive upset in the co-main event

Former heavyweight world champion Deontay Wilder went into his 'Day of Reckoning' co-main event fight against Joseph Parker as a massive favorite. However, Parker proved to be the better fighter on the night and outclassed ‘The Bronze Bomber' in the 12-round contest, walking away with a unanimous decision win.

This was Wilder’s third loss in his last five fights and his post-fight interview led the boxing world to believe that he was contemplating retirement from the sport. However, Wilder later clarified that he had no plans to call it quits.