The absurd mistake that left a Russian MMA fighter with 24-inch 'Popeye' arms

A Russian MMA fighter named Kirill Tereshin is facing the dire consequences of a mistake that he refers to as his "stupidity".

In 2017, Tereshin injected petroleum jelly into his arms with the hopes of developing big muscles. The 24-year-old Russian, who has also served in the military, said he was concerned about losing weight during his time in the army, which forced him to try the bizarre option.

Still, to Tereshin's despair, his arms ballooned so much that they earned him the nickname of 'Popeye'.

"I used to go to the gym for two years before being called up for military service. In the army, I was worried that I would have a hard time and lose weight, so I decided to try synthol oil. When I finished military service, I began to transform myself and did everything at home. My mom was very worried about what I was doing, but we are okay now that she knows synthol can be removed," Tereshin told New York Post.

Kirill Tereshin revealed that he insisted on injecting petroleum jelly into other parts of his body as well. However, he refrained himself from doing so after he realized its disastrous implications.

Kirill Tereshin lost an MMA fight to an opponent who was 20 years senior to him

Kirill Tereshin competed in a professional MMA fight in Russia while carrying the weight of his gigantic 24-inch arms. His opponent was 20 years senior to him, but Tereshin could barely impose himself on the contest despite his young age.

He desperately tried to land some punches, but his opponent successfully evaded most of them, thanks to Tereshin's slow movement. 'Popeye' was pushed against the fence, and then taken down to the mat. He was forced to tap inside one minute in what remains a rather peculiar MMA clash.

In 2019, Kirill Tereshin underwent a medical surgery to remove three pounds of jelly from his arms. He was expected to undergo another surgery, which has now been delayed due to COVID-19 pandemic. According to Tereshin, he is facing the consequences of his own "stupidity".

"I’m only 24, and my immune system is so far coping with this inflammation, but I really do not know what will happen next...That is why I started the surgeries to get rid of this nightmare. I bulked up my arms when I was 20 due to my own stupidity. I did not think about the consequences," Tereshin told East2west news.