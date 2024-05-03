"The aim is Eersel" - Dmitry Menshikov seeking to rectify his wrongs with a decisive win over Sinsamut

It took a while for former ONE lightweight Muay Thai world title challenger Dmitry Menshikov to come to terms with his heartbreaking defeat to the champion Regian Eersel.

After forgiving himself for his poor performance in his ONE debut last year, the Russian juggernaut took matters into his own hands and racked off back-to-back first-round knockout victories.

Now, Menshikov is on the cusp of possibly securing a rematch with 'The Immortal' if he can extend his winning streak to three against Sinsamut Klinmee at ONE Fight Night 22: Sundell vs Diachkova on Prime Video.

This potential lightweight Muay Thai world title eliminator will take place at Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand in less than 24 hours.

In his pre-event interview with Sportskeeda MMA, Menshikov admitted the end goal is to avenge his loss to Eersel and become a ONE world champion.

However, instead of yapping about his plans, he'd rather focus on the task at hand and make it a reality through another impressive victory. Menshikov said:

"For sure, the aim is Eersel. So I have to prove and I want to prove [that what happened in the first fight] was a mistake. But, again, I want to tell you that my [focus] is on my upcoming fight."

Watch Dmitry Menshikov's full interview:

ONE Fight Night 22 will air live on US Primetime on May 3 free of charge for Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

Sinsamut also wants a rematch with Regian Eersel at Dmitry Menshikov's expense

Meanwhile, Dmitry Menshikov's upcoming opponent, Sinsamut Klinmee, also shares the same goal.

'Aquaman' fell short against Regian Eersel on back-to-back occasions and still can't shake off the bitter taste in his mouth.

In his own interview with Sportskeeda MMA, Sinsamut says he'll earn his way to a trilogy by giving the head-hunting Menshikov a taste of his own medicine this Friday.

"Certainly. I'd love to have a chance for a trilogy and a title shot. Both have been my goal for a long time, and I'd do anything to achieve those."