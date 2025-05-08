"The answer is duh" - Filipino-American sensation Jackie Buntan manifests her destiny as a two-sport queen in ONE Championship

Inaugural ONE women's strawweight kickboxing world champion Jackie Buntan is always focused on what will bring her to combat sports immortality. Recently, she doubled down on her desire to become a two-sport ONE world champion.

The world's largest martial arts promotion recently posted highlights of her promotional debut against 'Wondergirl' Nat Jaroonsak at ONE: Fists of Fury in February 2021 on Instagram.

The caption of the post read:

"Power unleashed! 💥 Does strawweight kickboxing queen Jackie Buntan have what it takes to become a two-sport World Titleholder? @jackiebuntan"

Check out the post below:

The Filipino-American striking sensation immediately replied in the comments section:

"The answer is duh 🤓"

Screenshot of Jackie Buntan's comment. [ONE Championship/Instagram]

No one can fault Buntan for her unwavering confidence, as she has had an incredible run thus far under the ONE banner, best embodied by her four-fight winning streak.

After falling to Smilla Sundell in April 2022 over the inaugural ONE women's strawweight Muay Thai world championship, the 27-year-old avenged her defeat in the amateur ranks to Amber Kitchen in their long-awaited rematch that December. She followed this outing with a first-round TKO of Diandra Martin in May 2023 and a stellar beatdown of Italian vet Martine Michieletto last March.

In November 2024, Buntan captured the most significant win of her young career by outclassing the great Anissa Meksen to claim the women's 125-pound kickboxing crown.

Jackie Buntan never fails to remember where she came from

Though Jackie Buntan currently enjoys immense success in her combat sports journey, she has never forgotten her humble beginnings.

In a recent interview with the promotion, the Boxing Works star pupil said:

"I think people think once you're a World Champion or you're on a big stage like ONE, you kind of forget about everything else you've done, but I don't forget about those moments at all."

