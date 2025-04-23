Jackie Buntan says overcoming struggles allowed her to reach unprecedented heights: “I don’t forget about those moments at all”

Reigning and undisputed ONE women's strawweight kickboxing world champion Jackie Buntan of the United States and the Philippines has come a long way in her career.
Since debuting for ONE Championship in February of 2021, the 27-year-old Filipina-American star has proven herself to be a force in the world's largest martial arts organization.
Seven wins later, and Buntan is now a world champion.
With the coveted 26 pounds of gold over her shoulders, Buntan's head could easily have inflated, but the California native made it a point to stay grounded and did not let her success influence her outlook on life in any way.
She told ONE Championship:
"I think people think once you’re a World Champion or you’re on a big stage like ONE, you kind of forget about everything else you’ve done, but I don’t forget about those moments at all."
Needless to say, Buntan is one of the most dominant titleholders in ONE, and also a fantastic role model to young girls who look to follow in her footsteps.
Jackie Buntan happy to lead American striking scene as a woman: "That’s a huge honor"
Jackie Buntan is proud of her unique position to lead the female Muay Thai and kickboxing scene in the United States.
Now a ONE world champion, Buntan says it has been her honor to represent her country on the global stage of ONE Championship.
The Filipina-American superstar said:
"That’s a huge honor. It’s crazy to be able to be one of the select few from the United States to do it."
Buntan said it has been a long journey for her. She added:
"My amateur days, my younger days are what helped me get to where I’m at today, and I truly understand that struggle."
