'The Apprentice: ONE Championship Edition' set for a global premiere on Netflix

Creating 'The Apprentice: ONE Championship Edition' as its unique version of the popular reality business competition franchise, 'The Apprentice', was an ambitious move by ONE Championship. The show will enjoy new life as it will soon be available to a wider audience.

ONE Championship Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong has announced that the first season will premiere on video streaming platform Netflix in the first quarter of 2022.

Sityodtong shared his excitement through a press release, saying:

“The first season of the ‘The Apprentice: ONE Championship Edition’ was a smashing success. After a fantastic reception in Asia, it’s time for the rest of the world to experience the toughest and most unique version of ‘The Apprentice’ in history. On behalf of ONE Championship, I am truly honored for all the support we have received for the show, and I’m excited to premiere the series to a broader audience."

'The Apprentice: ONE Championship Edition' recently bagged 'Best Non-Scripted Entertainment' and 'Best Adaptation of an Existing Format’ at the Asian Academy Creative Awards 2021.

The premiere of the 13-episode first season bested some of the top-rated reality TV competition premieres in Asia during 2021, including ‘America’s Got Talent’ Season 20, ‘MasterChef Singapore’ Season 2, ‘The Voice’ Season 20, and ‘The Masked Singer’ Season 5.

After reaching an estimated 30 million viewers through its TV broadcast run, it is now set to be enjoyed by millions more through the reach of Netflix.

'The Apprentice: ONE Championship Edition' is more than just business

'The Apprentice' franchise is an elimination-style competition where contestants are given various tasks that challenge their skills and business acumen. The winner will ultimately be an apprentice or protégé of a businessman.

'The Apprentice: ONE Championship Edition' remained faithful to this but also tested some of the physical capabilities of the contestants.

Apart from leading Asia’s largest MMA promotion, Sityodtong is also a Kru in Muay Thai and a brown belt in Brazilian jiu-jitsu. Therefore, the winner of 'The Apprentice: ONE Championship Edition' and eventual understudy to Sityodtong must also have a passion for martial arts.

Like other iterations of the popular franchise, 'The Apprentice: ONE Championship Edition' also featured some prominent figures in the business world.

The physical challenges also had to be overseen by experts. This led to the active participation of some notable MMA personalities like Georges St-Pierre, Renzo Gracie, Demetrious Johnson, Brandon Vera, and Angela Lee, among others.

Following the success of the first season, Sityodtong shared that a second season of 'The Apprentice: ONE Championship Edition' will come soon.

“When we do season two of ‘The Apprentice’, it will have an entirely different twist and a different flavor from season one,” he said.

