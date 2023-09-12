"The belt was made in China" - MMA Twitter in stitches as Sean Strickland shows off already-broken UFC belt and tries to fix it with duct tape

It seems Sean Strickland has already damaged his new UFC middleweight championship belt. 'Tarzan' took the 185-pound strap off Israel Adesanya after outpointing the former champion over five rounds at UFC 293 last weekend.

In a recent video posted to his Instagram handle, Strickland revealed that he had already broken his new UFC championship belt less than 72 hours after bringing it home. However, the 32-year-old American had a simple and homespun solution. Strickland brought out his duct tape and taped over the broken bit, claiming it looked as good as new. He hilariously captioned the post:

"Is it just me, or did this belt just become way better?"

Given Sean Strickland's outspoken and uninhibited personality, many fans were amused by his hallmark way of dealing with the broken belt problem. Added to his unusual interior decor full of guns and ammo, fans had a field day in the post's comments section.

Instagram influencer Nina-Marie Daniele referenced Stean Strickland's 'Chinese fighter' jokes about Israel Adesanaya and wrote:

"Here's the thing: the belt was made in China."

Another fan joked:

"Strickland the type of guy to break his championship belt by using it as an actual belt."

One user claimed:

"Nothing like a bit of duct tape, the stuff fixes anything."

Check out some more comments below:

Screenshots from @strickland_mma on Instagram

Alex Pereira against Israel Adesanya getting an immediate Sean Strickland rematch

Alex Pereira isn't on board with Israel Adesanya getting an immediate rematch against Sean Strickland and claimed that he thinks the former middleweight champion should take some time off.

'Tarzan' secured a shocking unanimous decision victory over Adesanya at UFC 293 last weekend. While many counted him out as soon as the matchup was confirmed, Sean Strickland exceeded all expectations when he stepped into the octagon on Sunday and went home as the new 185-pound king.

In the aftermath of the fight, UFC president Dana White expressed his intention to give Israel Adesanya an immediate rematch against Sean Strickland at the post-fight press conference. However, his statements were met with widespread criticism from a large portion of fans who didn't believe Adesanya deserved an immediate rematch.

It seems Alex Pereira agrees with the dissenting voices. In a recent video uploaded to his YouTube channel, Pereira stated:

"Personally, I don’t agree... Sean exceeded all expectations... I think he needs to keep going, bring in other athletes to challenge him. Adesanya needs to take a break because he’s a guy – man, let’s not discredit him just because he lost."

Catch Pereira's comments below (4:00):