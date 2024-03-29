"The best ever" - Fans show their love for Danielle Kelly's inspiring rise to submission grappling world championship glory

Few things in life compare to the bliss of finding one's purpose and for Danielle Kelly, it has always been to become a submission grappling star.

The reigning ONE atomweight submission grappling world champion has consistently put on great performances since joining ONE Championship in 2022.

But it was not always like that for Kelly as she had to work her way up the Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu (BJJ) ranks and even spent time as a ring girl, among other jobs, to get to where she is now.

Through ONE Championship's Instagram, they shared Kelly's rise to grappling stardom and fans showed their love and appreciation for her in the comments:

"Young Danielle - in her teens - always had the potential. She just needed to grow up and believe in herself. Danielle has many fans including myself, howver, she was always good at BJJ and it was always just a matter of time. She had a champion in herself all along. I'll always cheer her on from [this] corner."

"The best ever 🔥🙌"

"Yes I got a mean guillotine"

"All earned, nothing handed @onechampionship & @daniellekellybjj 💪🏻"

"Legend 🔥🗒️❤️‍🔥"

"Young Danielle Kelly would do submission holds"

Danielle Kelly challenged by ONE women's atomweight MMA star

The Philadelphia, Pennsylvania native has been chomping at the bit to compete in the ONE Circle and there appears to be one competitor on the roster eager to challenge her.

ONE women's atomweight MMA standout and BJJ blue belter Alyse Anderson publicly called out Kelly to a match with the Silver Fox BJJ and Evolve MMA, almost immediately saying yes.

It would certainly be an intriguing matchup to see the first-degree Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu black belter in Kelly take on Anderson as the latter might already have something prepared for the ONE world titleholder.