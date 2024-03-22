"Would love this match" - American star Alyse Anderson calls out atomweight submission grappling queen Danielle Kelly

Many things can change in one person's life if they are determined enough to do so, and ONE Championship star Danielle Kelly is the perfect example.

The Philadelphia, Pennsylvania native is currently known among fans as one of the most feared submission grappling competitors in ONE Championship's roster because of how slick she moves towards getting the hopeful finish in her matches.

But that was not always the case for the reigning and inaugural ONE atomweight submission grappling world champion.

Many might not know of Kelly from before her time as a Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu (BJJ) badass with ONE Championship, sharing Kelly's time as a ring girl while working other jobs on Instagram.

While Kelly is yet to be announced for a ONE Championship fight card any time soon, one fighter has already thrown her name in the hat with women's atomweight MMA star Alyse Anderson saying the following in the comments:

"Would love this match 🙏🏻"

Kelly responded with just one word:

"Same"

Their short exchange caught the attention of one fan:

"The champ will take on everyone"

Why Alyse Anderson - Danielle Kelly would be an exciting contest

Anderson deciding to challenge Kelly might be a surprising turn of events for some fans, but 'Lil Savage' just might be able to do the upset.

Mason, a Michigan-born MMA fighter, is also a fine submission artist, and she showcased it perfectly against Asha Roka, submitting her via triangle choke in just over two minutes.

Against a first-degree black belter like Kelly, fans will understandably give the advantage to the Silver Fox BJJ and Evolve MMA competitor.

However, anything can happen in combat sports, and a straight-forward grappling match between Kelly and Anderson would be an interesting matchup.