“The best fight the best” - Turki Alalshikh and Dana White reveal vision for new boxing promotion

UFC CEO Dana White officially announced the launch of a new boxing league in partnership with Turki Alalshikh and subsequently shared his vision for the promotion. One of the hottest topics in the MMA community was when White would unveil his boxing promotion.

Today, March 5, the UFC head honcho took to his social media channels to announce the highly anticipated boxing promotion. A multi-year deal has been signed between Saudi Arabia’s General Entertainment Authority chairman, Turki Alalshikh and TKO Group Holdings. The new boxing league will be led by White, alongside WWE President Nick Khan.

Following the announcement, Ring Magazine interviewed White, asking about the vision and format of the new boxing league. The UFC boss emphasized that the promotion will focus on the best fighting the best, with fighters working their way up the rankings to ultimately claim the championship belt. He stated:

"There's zero speculation on a format. You know the format; everybody knows the format. The best fight the best, and you work your way up the rankings. Once somebody breaks into the top five, there is no question who the best five guys in the world are in each weight class. They fight it out, and once somebody holds that belt, you don't need the three letters in front of the belt. Whoever has the belt is the best in the world in that weight class. It's a very simple model."

Check out Dana White’s comments below (2:00):

Dana White credits Turki Alalshikh for revitalizing the Boxing industry

Turki Alalshikh has worked tirelessly and spent an incredible amount of money to revive the sport of boxing. In the aforementioned interview, Dana White credited Alalshikh for his commitment and investment to the sport of boxing.

The UFC CEO said:

"I'm excited. I wouldn't be where I am today without boxing. The sport of boxing is where I started. I felt like it was something that could never be fixed until this guy showed up. He [Alalshikh] has done more for boxing than any promoter in the history of the sport combined. He has invested more money, more energy, and more passion into the sport."

