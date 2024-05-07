"The best flyweights are in ONE" - Reece McLaren on ONE Championship's elite 135-pound division

Australian MMA star Reece McLaren has been around the block and fought against some of the best in the world's largest martial arts organization.

As such, 'Lightning' believes that ONE's ultra-stacked 135-pound MMA division is truly the home to the fiercest fighters on the planet.

Shortly after besting Hu Yong in a highly entertaining three-round scrap at ONE Fight Night 22 over the weekend, McLaren said it's about time for the promotion's flyweight athletes to get the recognition they deserve:

"It's time to start getting appreciated for what we do here in ONE. The best flyweights in the world are in ONE Championship. I have been saying that for years."

ONE's 135-pound MMA ranks certainly has killers from top to bottom, headlined by one of the greatest of all time and reigning flyweight MMA kingpin Demetrious Johnson.

Contenders like Adriano Moraes, Yuya Wakamatsu, and Danny Kingad, among others, have proven to be world-class athletes as well.

Meanwhile, the fourth-ranked Reece McLaren is certainly not far behind, especially after ending Hu Yong's three-fight winning streak at ONE Fight Night 22.

Reece McLaren says luck had nothing to do with impressive win over Hu Yong

Fighting in the circle since 2017, Reece McLaren has been on the short end of razor-close decisions in the past.

His pivotal showdown against Hu Yong also went the distance, and the 32-year-old admitted he got concerned when Dom Lau read the judges' scorecards.

'Lightning' said post-fight:

“Yeah, I was very surprised if it even goes like that, not again, please not again. I think it's time that my luck swayed, right. There's no luck tonight. I feel like definitely, that was, I claim victory in my life.”

Fortunately, Reece McLaren walked away with a well-deserved split decision after weathering the Chinese star's powerful strikes and dominating their grappling exchanges.