"The best keyboard fighter" - Fans troll Dillon Danis for "I could of saved" UFC 303 claim

With the chaos surrounding UFC 303, Dana White announced that the new pay-per-view main event fight would feature Alex Pereira and Jiri Prochazka in a rematch for the light heavyweight title. Dillon Danis, however, believes he should have received the call.

Along with the new main event, White also announced that the card would feature Diego Lopes vs. Brian Ortega, and Anthony Smith would be stepping in on short notice to replace Jamahal Hill.

The day after the slew of announcements, Danis claimed on an ESPNMMA Instagram post that he could have "saved" the fight card.

Danis commented:

"I could of saved the card"

Dillon Danis claiming he could have "saved" UFC 303. [Image courtesy: @espnmma on Instagram]

Along with mocking the grammatical error, fans immediately dismissed Danis for his outlandish statement. The former Bellator fighter has repeatedly claimed that he is the most-followed welterweight in the sport and is on the same level of popularity as Conor McGregor, who was originally scheduled to headline UFC 303.

One fan called Danis a "keyboard fighter," commenting:

"@dillondanis is the best keyboard fighter"

Fan dismissing Dillon Danis' comment. [via @espnmma on Instagram]

Others commented:

"You couldn't save a date on the calendar"

"Davis vs. the bouncer!"

"You're not that guy bruh trust me"

View more fan reactions to Dillon Danis claiming he would have saved UFC 303 below:

Fans react to Dillon Danis' UFC 303 comment. [via @espnmma on Instagram]

UFC 303: Is Dillon Danis in the UFC?

Since being released by Bellator in 2023, Dillon Danis has not signed with another MMA promotion and is not in the UFC. That has not been without his efforts, as 'El Jefe' has repeatedly campaigned for the largest promotion to add him to their roster.

While Danis is still a free agent and has not fought in MMA since 2019, the 30-year-old still claims to want to fight and is training. Most recently, the former Brazilian jiu-jitsu competitor posted sparring footage on his social media and teased an upcoming "fight announcement."

In the pictures, Danis could be seen training with UFC fighter Chris Curtis and other unidentified partners in an unnamed gym.

The infamous fighter has maintained a close association with Conor McGregor but does not appear to have a solid foundation with a single gym or team.