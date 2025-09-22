"The best man won" - Floyd Mayweather questions if Terence Crawford beat a “washed” Canelo Alvarez

Although many had predicted Canelo Alvarez and Terence Crawford's undisputed super middleweight clash to be a toss-up, Floyd Mayweather seems to have had his mind set on 'Bud' winning from all along.However, during a recent interview with TMZ Sports, 'Money' seemed a bit unsure when he was asked whether Crawford won against an out-of-prime Alvarez.For context, the boxing legend had placed a $50,000 bet on the American and ended up cashing in $124,000 after Crawford scored a unanimous decision win against Alvarez.During a recent interview, a TMZ reporter quizzed him on whether he thought the Mexican's best days were behind him:&quot;Is Caneo washed up now at 35-years-old?&quot;While 'Money' refrained from sharing a direct answer, he opined:&quot;The best man won... I don't know [if Alvarez is washed up, but] boxing is a lot of wear and tear on the body, maybe so, I'm not really sure.&quot;Check out Floyd Mayweather's comments on Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford below:Mayweather is one of only three fighters to have ever defeated Alvarez, alongside undisputed light heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol and Crawford.At the Allegiant Stadium on Sept 13, what many thought would be a close fight turned into an overwhelming win for Crawford as he outboxed Alvarez from the get-go, earning a 116-112 on one and 115-113 on the other two judges' score cards.The crowning victory made 'Bud' the only male three-division undisputed champion in boxing's four-belt era.Canelo Alvarez deems Terence Crawford &quot;much better&quot; than Floyd MayweatherCanelo Alvarez showed humility in his defeat to Terence Crawford. During the post-fight presser, the Mexican made no excuse, admitting that he couldn't decipher 'Bud's' style despite giving it his all.However, what took the spotlight was how the former super middleweight champion responded when he was asked to pick between Crawford and his former foe, Floyd Mayweather:&quot;I think Crawford is way better than Floyd Mayweather.&quot;After the defeat to 'Bud', the 35-year-old now holds a pro boxing record of 63-3-2. However, in his post-fight interview, Alvarez hinted that he'd be game to lace up the gloves against Crawford in a rematch.