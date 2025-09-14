"The now undisputed GOAT" - Piers Morgan, Ryan Garcia and others react as Terence Crawford makes boxing history against Canelo Alvarez

Terence Crawford delivered yet another masterful display of his boxing skills, captivating the combat sports community as he became the new undisputed super middleweight world champion.'Bud' went head-to-head with Canelo Alvarez at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, moving up two weight classes to challenge the Mexican boxing sensation. From the very beginning of the fight, Crawford focused on outworking Alvarez, utilizing precise strikes and quick counters to gain the upper hand.After 12 rounds, all the judges scored the bout 116-112 and 115-113 (x2) in favor of Crawford, declaring him the winner by unanimous decision.Check out the results of Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford below:Fans and notable personalities from the combat sports world were all in praise of Crawford's performance. Popular English broadcaster Piers Morgan lauded 'Bud', writing:&quot;I don’t need the official decision.. Terence ‘Bud’ Crawford just delivered a boxing masterclass to beat Canelo Alvarez. Magnificent performance from the now undisputed 🐐. Congrats ⁦@terencecrawford 👏👏👏&quot;Boxing superstar Ryan Garcia also chimed in and wrote:&quot;I actually believe Crawford may be the best fighter of all time.&quot;Influencer turned boxer Jake Paul saw an opportunity to mock Canelo:&quot;Canelo putting his hand up like he won lol dumbass lying weirdo. Canelo has been overrated.&quot;Others commented:&quot;Bud did that!!&quot;&quot;Yeahhhh Bud!!!!! Congrats @terencecrawford 🫡 #CaneloVsCrawford&quot;&quot;Crawford has proved it, he’s arguably one of the best to ever lace on gloves&quot;Check out more reactions on Terence Crawford's win below:The combat sports world reacts to Terence Crawford defeating Canelo Alvarez. [Screenshots courtesy: Respective X handles]With the victory, Crawford extended his unblemished record and made history by becoming the first male boxer in the four-belt era to achieve the status of undisputed champion in three different weight classes.Meanwhile, Canelo experienced the third defeat of his professional boxing career. Before the setback against Crawford, the Mexican sensation had previously lost to Dmitry Bivol and Floyd Mayweather.