  • home icon
  • MMA
  • "The now undisputed GOAT" - Piers Morgan, Ryan Garcia and others react as Terence Crawford makes boxing history against Canelo Alvarez

"The now undisputed GOAT" - Piers Morgan, Ryan Garcia and others react as Terence Crawford makes boxing history against Canelo Alvarez

By Nilaav Gogoi
Modified Sep 14, 2025 06:31 GMT
Terence Crawford creates history against Canelo Alvarez. [Image courtesy: Getty]
Terence Crawford creates history against Canelo Alvarez. [Image courtesy: Getty]

Terence Crawford delivered yet another masterful display of his boxing skills, captivating the combat sports community as he became the new undisputed super middleweight world champion.

Ad

'Bud' went head-to-head with Canelo Alvarez at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, moving up two weight classes to challenge the Mexican boxing sensation. From the very beginning of the fight, Crawford focused on outworking Alvarez, utilizing precise strikes and quick counters to gain the upper hand.

After 12 rounds, all the judges scored the bout 116-112 and 115-113 (x2) in favor of Crawford, declaring him the winner by unanimous decision.

Check out the results of Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford below:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Ad

Fans and notable personalities from the combat sports world were all in praise of Crawford's performance. Popular English broadcaster Piers Morgan lauded 'Bud', writing:

"I don’t need the official decision.. Terence ‘Bud’ Crawford just delivered a boxing masterclass to beat Canelo Alvarez. Magnificent performance from the now undisputed 🐐. Congrats ⁦@terencecrawford 👏👏👏"

Boxing superstar Ryan Garcia also chimed in and wrote:

"I actually believe Crawford may be the best fighter of all time."
Ad

Influencer turned boxer Jake Paul saw an opportunity to mock Canelo:

"Canelo putting his hand up like he won lol dumbass lying weirdo. Canelo has been overrated."

Others commented:

"Bud did that!!"
"Yeahhhh Bud!!!!! Congrats @terencecrawford 🫡 #CaneloVsCrawford"
"Crawford has proved it, he’s arguably one of the best to ever lace on gloves"

Check out more reactions on Terence Crawford's win below:

Ad
The combat sports world reacts to Terence Crawford defeating Canelo Alvarez. [Screenshots courtesy: Respective X handles]
The combat sports world reacts to Terence Crawford defeating Canelo Alvarez. [Screenshots courtesy: Respective X handles]

With the victory, Crawford extended his unblemished record and made history by becoming the first male boxer in the four-belt era to achieve the status of undisputed champion in three different weight classes.

Meanwhile, Canelo experienced the third defeat of his professional boxing career. Before the setback against Crawford, the Mexican sensation had previously lost to Dmitry Bivol and Floyd Mayweather.

About the author
Nilaav Gogoi

Nilaav Gogoi

Twitter icon

A budding sports management professional, Nilaav Gogoi covers MMA at Sportskeeda. His entry into sports journalism began with stints at Sportszion and First Sportz. Nilaav strives to understand the captivating stories surrounding MMA and its various technical aspects. He is dedicated to providing his audience with accurate and well-authored content while ensuring the information remains reliable.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Nilaav Gogoi
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications