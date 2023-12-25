"The best natural comic timing" - Chuck Liddell's hilarious one-word response to question about ex-girlfriend leaves Bill Maher in splits

Comedian and host of the Club Random podcast, Bill Maher recently caught up with MMA legend Chuck Liddell, and both men discussed a variety of subjects.

At one point, Maher and Liddell were talking about love, relationships and break-ups. Maher, in his calm and polite demeanour, stated:

"I don't know, they always said it's better to have loved and lost, than not loved at all. But, when you're going through a break-up, that isn't true. It's just some bullshit from 1808 or something, you know. No, that's not true. If an ex becomes a great friend, then the pain of the break-up is hopefully worth it for you two. You see that in the future with your ex?"

It was at this point that Liddell had everyone in splits, as he bluntly said:

"No."

Maher, who also burst into laughter, praised Liddell for his comic timing, saying:

"You have the best natural comic timing, I gotta tell you, don't think about it, don't make yourself concious, but man."

Chuck Liddell details backstage brawl under Brazilian promotion from back in the day

'The Iceman' has been on a lot of podcasts in the recent past. One particularly interesting appearance saw him join Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson on the JAXXON podcast.

On the podcast, he spoke about some of the unique experiences he had as an MMA fighter, and went into detail on a particular incident that took place in Brazil.

Liddell was set to face Brazilian Jose 'Pele' Landi-Jons, but the two almost ended up getting into a fight backstage a day before the bout. 'The Iceman' recalled the encounter, saying:

"I remember 'Pele' when I fought in Brazil. He threw a shoulder at me in the locker room before the weigh-in, and there's nobody else there. It's like him and three of his guys, I'm like I don't speak Portugese, but we fight tomorrow. Tomorrow we get paid. Tomorrow, can we wait till tomorrow? Yeah, sorry, I just want to get paid for it."

Chuck Liddell then went on to detail the fight itself, which was a bareknuckle contest. It was his second professional fight overall, and followed his UFC debut, which was at UFC 17 in May, 1998.

