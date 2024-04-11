"The biggest cheapskates in MMA" - Fans enraged as video alleges UFC 300 poster to be a stock image rip-off

Fans reacted to a demonstration video allegedly proving the UFC 300 poster was made from a stock image.

On Saturday night, the combat sports community will focus on the biggest MMA event of the year, UFC 300. The fight card is stacked with 12 current or former champions, including BMF title-holder Justin Gaethje. Although the matchup will deliver, the post for the highly-anticipated event fell flat with the fans.

Earlier this week, an X account called "Needing Art" shared a video showing them creating the poster with Adobe Photoshop. In the footage, they are seen using a stock image and quickly putting together the controversial representation of Saturday's event.

The social media demonstration video was captioned:

"This is literally the exact image used for the UFC 300 Poster. Crop, Hue/Sat to Gold, some levels, slap the Logo on it and BAM you have the worst poster of all time. #UFC300"

The Twitter video was re-posted on Reddit, leading to the following people voicing their frustration:

"UFC pays their designers $10/$10"

"It's all interns working for free at the UFC that's why"

"The biggest cheapskates in MMA"

Check out the original X post about the poster below:

Who is the biggest betting favorite for UFC 300?

Saturday night's must-see event features three title fights - Alex Pereira (c) vs Jamahal Hill (light heavyweight), Zhang Weili (c) vs Yan Xiaonan (women's strawweight), and Justin Gaethje (c) vs Max Holloway (BMF title in lightweight division).

Most matchups are expected to be competitive fights by betting odds standards, but one matchup is a potential one-sided affair. According to Bovada Sportsbook, the UFC 300 main card opener between Bo Nickal (-2500) and Cody Brundage (+1100) is the biggest lopsided bout in UFC history.

Nickal made his UFC debut in March 2023 after solidifying himself as arguably the greatest collegiate wrestler of all time. Since then, he's established a 2-0 record inside the octagon with first-round finishes against Jamie Pickett and Val Woodburn.

Meanwhile, Brundage has endured ups and downs throughout his UFC tenure. Luckily for him, he's coming off back-to-back first-round finishes against Jacob Malkoun and Zach Reese, leading to an opportunity to shock the world by taking out Nickal later this week.

