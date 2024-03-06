"The biggest and strongest I’ve ever been" - Sammy-Jo Luxton shows off toned physique ahead of FCC 37 weigh-ins

Full Contact Contender (FCC) will hold it's next fight card on March 9 in Liverpool, England. It will feature Sammy-Jo Luxton, who will take on Agata Truskolaska in what will be her second professional mixed martial arts bout. The fight will take place in the flyweight division.

Luxton, who is a model, adult entertainer, and competitive fighter, took to X (formerly Twitter) to give her fans a peek into how her weight cut is going and how she is feeling heading into her March 9 bout against Truskolaska.

The English fighter posted a picture of herself, as well as the schedule for the weigh-ins for the event, alongside the caption:

"The biggest and strongest I’ve ever been for a weight cut week Friday can’t come quick enough"

Expand Tweet

The weigh-ins will take place at the Doubletree Hilton Hotel, while the actual fight card will play out at The Olympia, both of which are in Liverpool, England. Tickets for the card will be available at fccmma.com, and the event will be available for viewing on UFC Fight Pass.

What does Sammy-Jo Luxton's fighting background look like?

Sammy-Jo Luxton is a credentialed striker with experience in both amateur and professional kickboxing and Muay Thai.

According to Awakening Fighters, Luxton holds a record of 48-4-0. Out of those 52 fights, she has won 3 out of 3 Muay Thai bouts, with the remaining 49 being junior K1 (kickboxing) fights. Her junior K1 record stands at 45-4.

In terms of professional mixed martial arts, Sammy-Jo Luxton is still relatively new. She made her MMA debut in December 2023 against Jodie Gormley, emerging victorious with a first-round TKO.

She was also signed to the PFL but unfortunately was diagnosed with Melanoma, forcing her and her team to go back to the drawing board. Now, it appears that she has come back stronger and is ready to pick up where she left off against Agata Truskolaska on March 9.