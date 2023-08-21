Sammy-Jo Luxton's cancer diagnosis sparks outpouring of support on social media: “You’ll be back stronger”

Muay Thai and MMA fighter Sammy-Jo Luxton, who was set to make her debut at the Paris PFL card, has withdrawn after being diagnosed with cancer.

"Hope you're resting & taking it easy. You'll be back stronger."

An experienced Muay Thai fighter currently signed with PFL, Sammy-Jo Luxton has extensive experience in Muay Thai.

Her diagnosis has not only cast shadows on her Paris debut but also placed a huge challenge before her about her future. She issued a moving statement and hoped to make a return to combat by December on the Dublin card of the PFL. A part of her statement read:

"You may have seen I'm not on the Paris PFL card, unfortunately I haven't been well and got diagnosed with melanoma. The lesions are on my feet, so unfortunately after the surgery I won't be able to kick or grapple until healed. I am truly gutted as my whole year has been preparing for this moment; for something out of my control to take it from me.Just viewing this part of my life as another opponent to beat and hopefully I can get the clear to fight in December on the Dublin card!"

Sammy-Jo Luxton reveals the origins of her nickname, 'Ghetto Cinderella'

MMA fighter and OnlyFans star Sammy-Jo Luxton, while talking to DAZN MMA, revealed the origin of her nickname, 'Ghetto Cinderella.'

She was asked multiple rapid-fire questions, one of which was about her nickname. The English Muay Thai and MMA fighter replied by saying:

"It was actually from an ex-boyfriend, which I hate, but while listening to a song, he was like, "You're actually a Ghetto Cinderella," and I was like, Actually, I am, so it stuck from there."

